Jessica Murtaugh's Collective Histories in Blue is now on at Grainger Gallery. Murtaught is an Adelaide-based early career artist whose practice is currently based out of JamFactory Contemporary Craft and Design. Her practice leans heavily on illustration, using sand carving and engraving techniques to create imagery and narratives on glass. Her work is predominantly in the form of vessels, which are both functional and sculptural, ranging from vibrant and dramatic to subdued. Murtaugh draws inspiration from both the natural world and classical artefacts, contrasted with contemporary themes. The exhibition is on until May 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.

