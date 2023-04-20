Jessica Murtaugh's Collective Histories in Blue is now on at Grainger Gallery. Murtaught is an Adelaide-based early career artist whose practice is currently based out of JamFactory Contemporary Craft and Design. Her practice leans heavily on illustration, using sand carving and engraving techniques to create imagery and narratives on glass. Her work is predominantly in the form of vessels, which are both functional and sculptural, ranging from vibrant and dramatic to subdued. Murtaugh draws inspiration from both the natural world and classical artefacts, contrasted with contemporary themes. The exhibition is on until May 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.
This series of sustainable art workshops will take place at Mugga Mugga Cottage. Inspired by the DIY approach taken by the cottage's Curley family and the current ethos for upcycling, the workshops will introduce you to a variety of sustainable art practices with fabric bookmaking, nature printing, grassland weaving and reinterpretation of photographs with textile processes. For more information, see: events.humanitix.com.
CIT Solutions' creative short courses are moving into their new home at Belco Arts. With a wide variety of classes available throughout the year, sign up today to learn skills ranging from sewing and weaving through to painting, drawing, jewellery making and more. See: citsolutions.edu.au.
Australian impressionist painter Kasey Sealy will conduct workshops in watercolour (May 13 and 14, 10am to 4.30pm) and oil painting (May 20 and 21, 10am to 4.30pm) at Aarwun Gallery. See: aarwungallery.com.au.
On Monday April 24 at 6.30pm at Arc Cinema, the National Film and Sound Archive is hosting a Q&A screening of this 2022 film from writer-director-producer Rolf de Heer. It uses allegory to analyse race and privilege, as it follows protagonist BlackWoman (South Australian Mwajemi Hussein), who is abandoned in a cage in the middle of the desert. Following her escape, she walks through pestilence and persecution, from desert to mountain to city, only to find more captivity. After the screening, de Heer and Hussein will answer questions. For more information, see: nfsa.gov.au.
The Nancy Sever Gallery is now showing Melbourne artist Ji Chen's exhibition of works inspired by the vivid colours and brilliant light of the Australian landscape. His works are characterised by broad, daring brush-strokes, juxtaposed with an almost ethereal softness and warmth, all of which derives from a continuously evolving perspective. The exhibition is on show until May 14. See: nancysevergallery.com.au.
Since his death at the age of 52 in 1973, Tony Tuckson's stature has grown exponentially. His prolific output over 25 years has been gradually revealed and continuously re-estimated. The works on paper in this exhibition, subtitled drawing into painting, are drawn from a residue in the Tuckson estate which was full of surprises. The exhibition is curated by Tony Oates and Terence Maloon and is on at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery until June 18. See: dhg.anu.edu.au.
On Wednesday April 26 from 12.40 to 1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre Wednesday Lunchtime series will present Kyle Ramsay-Daniel performing on the double bass in his first concert in this series. The program explores how several composers of the 20th and 21st century created unique works for the instrument. The recital is on at Wesley Music Centre. Cost is $15 including program and refreshments. See: trybooking.com/CHAWM or phone 6232 7248.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
