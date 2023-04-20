The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from April 22, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 20 2023 - 12:00pm
See Jessica Murtaugh's exhibition, featuring Getting to know you (detail), at Grainger Gallery until May 7. Picture supplied
Solo debut

Jessica Murtaugh's Collective Histories in Blue is now on at Grainger Gallery. Murtaught is an Adelaide-based early career artist whose practice is currently based out of JamFactory Contemporary Craft and Design. Her practice leans heavily on illustration, using sand carving and engraving techniques to create imagery and narratives on glass. Her work is predominantly in the form of vessels, which are both functional and sculptural, ranging from vibrant and dramatic to subdued. Murtaugh draws inspiration from both the natural world and classical artefacts, contrasted with contemporary themes. The exhibition is on until May 7. See: graingergallery.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

