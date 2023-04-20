April 22: At The Book Cow at 2pm, Eileen C Boyle is launching her memoir, Daydream Believers, about an Irish Catholic family who migrated from England to Australia in 1963. See: bookcow.com.au.
April 22: Helen Topor is launching her book, Discovering Vermeer: A Passionate Quest, revised edition, at 2.30pm, at The Yass Bookstore in Lead Street, at the side of the Liberty Theatre. Refreshments provided.
April 23: Sally Warriner will be in conversation about Not Just the Wife of the General Manager, her memoir of one woman's life on an outback cattle station, at The Book Cow. See: bookcow.com.au.
April 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Compulsion by Kate Scott, an exploration of sex, drugs and post-millennial techno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 27: At The Street Theatre at 6pm, Alison Booth's novel Bellevue will be launched by Professor Frank Bongiorno with Alex Sloan as MC. Free, reservations essential. RSVP by April 25 with name and telephone number via rsvp@thestreet.org.au.
April 27: At The Book Cow at 5.30pm will be the launch of Parrotnoia - A Psychoanalyst's Guide to Common Australian Birds by David Harrison and illustrated by Paul Harrison. See: bookcow.com.au.
April 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 2pm, a panel of archivists, librarians and curators will reveal some of the intriguing women whose stories can be found within the collections and discuss what they do to safeguard these stories. Entry by gold coin donation. Bookings: nla.gov.au.
April 30: At Muse at 3pm, Michael Pascoe will discuss with Laura Tingle his memoir, The Summertime of Our Dreams, about a longtime friendship and terminal illness. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 3: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning French television journalist Guillaume Pitron will be in conversation with Ebony Bennett on his new book, The Dark Cloud. How the digital world is costing the earth. It's an investigation into the underbelly of digital technology, which addresses the pressing question of the carbon footprint it leaves behind. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 3: At The Book Cow at 5pm, Sandie Docker will talk about her most recent book, The Redgum River Retreat. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 4: At The Book Cow at 5pm, Louise Park will talk about her latest book, Last Man Out. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 6: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be the launch of Starberries and Kee by Canberra author Cate Whittle. See: bookcow.com.au.
May 4: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Tracey Spicer will be in conversation with Michelle Ryan on Spicer's new book Man-Made: How the bias of the past is being built into the future, in which the Walkley Award-winning journalist exposes the next frontier of feminism in a transformative technological shift in society. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 4: At 6pm, Big River Distilling Co and Dymocks Canberra will co-host Ginsights with Chris Hammer, author of rural crime favourites such as The Tilt. There will be a Special Event cocktail featuring Mandarin Gin for purchase alongside a full range of beverages. Fully accessible venue. All welcome, tickets $5. See: bigriverdistilling.com.au.
May 7: Susan Johnson, author of Aphrodite's Breath, a story of love and finding home, will be in conversation with Kathryn Favelle at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 8: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event with the National Film and Sound Archive, Australian stage and screen actor Heather Mitchell will be in a conversation with Bronwyn Parry on Mitchell's memoir, Everything and Nothing. This will be followed a screening of Palm Beach, in which she acted. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, McCoy Circuit, Acton . Cost $12. Bookings: nfsa.gov.au.
May 10: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, local author Robyn Cadwallader will be in conversation with Nigel Featherstone on Cadwallader's new novel, The Fire and the Rose, set in the turbulent world of 13th-century England. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 11: Work Less, Make More: The Millennial's Guide to Financial Freedom, by Kim Northwood, will be launched at 5pm at Paperchain in Manuka. Entry is free. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
May 16: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Andrey Kurkov's story set in Ukraine, Grey Bees (trans. Boris Dralyuk). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 1: At Paperchain at 5pm will be an in-store event with Ian James Frazer, author of Rain God: The Highs and Lows of Clement Wragge, Meteorologist With a Mission. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 3: At Muse at 4pm, Kris Kneen will discuss their memoir Fat Girl Dancing with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. Tickets $10 (entry only) or $42 (includes a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast is at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre. Features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale now. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd with discuss her novel, I'll Leave You With This, about a brother's legacy and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, with writer Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): May 3 and June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.