General practice will collapse without wholesale reform

About the shortage of GPs ("We pay more for doctors", April 16), I can only say surprise, surprise.
I am old enough to remember the Gorton Schedule of Most Common Fees.
Gorton was under pressure to address the cost of medical care, so, as a start to addressing the matter, he created a group to make a list of what doctors were actually charging, which resulted in the List of Most Common Fees, which should serve as a benchmark to work from.
The only problem was it was revealed that it was a fabrication, the fees being much lower than doctors were actually charging. However, the subsequent Labor government used it as a basis for the original Medibank, and subsequent changes made by following governments of both parties reduced it to something that was described as "the amount that the government is willing to pay" rather than any realistic support for what modern medicine actually costs.
It has been predicted for 50 years in conferences and elsewhere that general practice would be unfundable in due course, with the decline in rebates continuing as they have been. Now, it seems that general practice, the fundamental piece of medicine upon which the various branches depend, is on the brink of collapse.
It is unattractive to new graduates, and the number of dedicated practitioners who see it as a real community need is falling rapidly.
I have been retired for many years, and my thoughts may be dated, but it is the usual story: be aware of where you have been, or you will make the same mistakes.
The explainer "What is the Voice to Parliament referendum?" (April 17, p4) is silent on the immediate question of the text to be inserted into the Constitution, currently under consideration by a parliamentary committee.
As I see it, there are five positions in play. At the bottom of the dial are those against the whole thing on principle (Sky After Dark).
Position 2 is for those set on a different approach (Dutton/Thorpe).
Position 3 is that a national Voice is desirable, but the wording proposed to Parliament raises unnecessary constitutional risks, so the preamble and second clause should be left to legislation enacted later under the (current) third clause (Leeser/Craven).
Position 4 is that the proposed wording is spot on (Albanese/Working Group).
At Position 5 are those who are relaxed about the wording, they just want their chance to vote "yes" (1967).
Assuming no one changes their minds, those in positions 4 and 5 might consider whether the Leeser amendments would increase the chances of the referendum succeeding. Should the Leeser amendments not succeed, those at position 3 will then need to decide whether to compromise and support the text Parliament settles on.
The issues highlighted in Jenny Hobson's (Letters, April 15) regarding wood heaters have been comprehensively demolished by past evidence-based, peer-reviewed research which is easily accessible to those who wish to learn more.
The facts are slow combustion, wood-burning heaters have no place in our densely populated suburbs. They may be fine in a rural setting with smaller populations and where other heating options are limited. In suburbia, they pollute our neighbourhoods, damage our health and the environment and it's time we changed to cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and healthier ways to heat our homes.
As the recent report by Dr Sophie Lewis, ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment, demonstrates, current approaches have failed to address Canberra's residential woodsmoke pollution problem. This has been at the expense of our neighbourhood amenity, the health of many Canberra residents and added countless dollars to our annual health bill.
In her report, Dr Lewis pointed to a 2011 study that estimated just one wood heater in the ACT added $3,800 to our annual health bill. It's time we acknowledge residential wood-heater pollution as a public health emergency.
Wood heating is the most polluting form of heating used in Canberra. This is confirmed by a number of other reports and statistics. According to Dr Lewis's report, about 11 percent of Canberra households use wood heaters. Compare this to the ACT government's own figures that show air pollution increases threefold in Canberra during the wood-heater season and the Federal Environment Department National Pollution Inventory that says wood heaters account for more 67 percent of Canberra's air pollution while cars are responsible for less than 10 percent.
Clearly, we have a problem where a small number of wood heaters are responsible for the majority of our neighbourhood air pollution. Studies have also shown that even the most efficient wood heater emits 750 times as much pollution as a heavy goods vehicle.
Dr Lewis also noted wood heaters are bad for the environment. In her report, she says wood heaters produce methane and black carbon which exacerbate climate change. She also highlights the collection of wood damages our parks and reserves and threatens small fauna and reptiles.
All the available evidence shows burning wood for domestic heating pollutes our neighborhoods, damages our environment, contributes to climate change, damages our health and imposes added health costs on us as taxpayers.
Some people, it seems, still don't understand wood heaters damage the environment (Jenny Hobson, Letters, April 15) despite the ACT government's Climate Choices web page, other government information, and the NSW EPA's MythBusters.
The Environment Commissioner's Report also busted wood heater sustainability myths, together with the myth wood heating is more economical than other forms of heating.
Europe still grapples with wood-heater pollution with estimated health costs of 756 euros per wood stove per year (second only to coal stoves), and research showing a new wood stove running under optimal conditions emits 2,000 times more ultra-fine particles than the exhaust of a truck with a filter. London's new planning guidance requires zero particulate emissions for new and refurbished developments, effectively banning new wood stoves.
In Canberra, the panel survey found less than 10 per cent of households use wood heating, but almost 30 per cent were frequently or sometimes impacted by smoke from wood heaters.
It's hardly heavy-handed to ask sellers of a home they will no longer use to remove wood heaters and allow neighbours to breathe in peace.
The Queensland government is considering retesting drivers ("Back to school for drivers as safety experts back licence retest proposal", April 16) on road rules.
My observation is it's not so much that drivers are unaware of the rules but they are truly unobservant of what is going on around them. A case in point was the recent closure of the Kent St overpass for two months.
There were flashing electronic signs, huge road closures signs and associated detour signage.
Yet I would see drivers ignore all the signage and finally stop at the barriers that crossed the road, followed by a sheepish U-Turn.
Ebony Bennett ("How to best share economic pie", April 15) says 90 per cent of Australians are missing out on the benefits of economic growth but that reversing decades of neoliberalism can't occur overnight. She suggests tinkering with the income tax system as the solution.
The solution can occur overnight. Australia's Treasury must do its job and create money instead of granting free licences to private banks to pretend to do it.
Treasury's failure to emit interest-free money forces Australians to pay interest to private banks for worthless fiat currency banks sell, fraudulently calling it money. Banks don't produce anything for interest charged on loans, they merely type digits into borrowers' accounts.
That fraud impoverishes Australians and prevents many from owning or even renting a home.
If Australia's Treasury emitted Australia's money, its primary function, the government could pay for its goods and services without incurring national debt and there'd be no debates about paying it.
Borrowing "money" at interest from private banks is a scam, a boondoggle, between federal governments and private banks. Australians pay banks for their worthless fiat pretend money loans, while their taxes also pay huge sums of money to private banks for pretending to lend money to the Commonwealth corporation.
The bookkeeping functions involved could and should be performed by the Treasury at minimal cost.
Peter Dutton said: "The Voice will divide our nation". He then set out to prove this was true by doing his best to divide Australia and Australians for his own narrow political reasons.
Geoff LeCouteur urges us to "keep race out of the constitution" (Letters, April 16). Race is already in the constitution under Sections 25 and 51 (XXVI) and has been since the beginning. And why the emphasis on "race" when referring to First Nations Australians, but "cultural" or "ethnic" group when referring to other sections of the Australian community?
Great stuff, Shane Drumgold ("Voice will help 'Australia's true identity: ACT top silk", April 17). The Voice will "help the nation come to terms with its cultural identity ... is beyond race ... goes to the Australian national identity ... provide a snapshot of the current Australian cultural psyche that our future generations will no doubt reflect on". I'm reflecting on it already and trying to work out exactly what such wonderful abstractions mean.
Senator Lidia Thorpe is an absolute disgrace (Senator Lidia Thorpe in verbal stoush outside club, canberratimes.com.au, April 16). On the one hand, the Greens must be rueing the day they preselected her as a Senate candidate for last year's election, but on the other hand must be rubbing their hands with glee that she decided to quit the party earlier this year. Having regard to her outlandish and boorish behaviour, how she can purport to represent progressive Indigenous interests is beyond comprehension.
In so far as the Voice provides an enhanced communication opportunity to a select group of citizens based on their race, it is assuredly a racist initiative. However, considering the past injustices and ongoing disadvantage of our Indigenous brothers and sisters, surely some redress on the part of Australia is only fair and proper. So, I will be voting yes in the upcoming referendum. Sometimes two wrongs do make a right.
Dutton and Senator Nampijinpa Price clearly don't support child abuse in any form and surely they would agree that this is too important an issue for political point-scoring. On the publicly reported evidence thus far, however, it's hard to escape the conclusion that they are indeed engaging in political posturing. The alternative is that by failing to report cases they've been made aware of, they have positioned themselves as enablers of continuing abuse. Neither conclusion does them credit.
M Flint must have forgotten the six-year character assassination of Bill Shorten. He also seems to be forgetting the Pavlovian tactic of the Coalition to attract drooling around the nation by kicking Canberra in the head. While M Flint is smarting about the treatment of Dutton, does he wonder if the loss of Zed might have something to do with the Coalition's incessant Canberra-bashing?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.