2 Steve-O: Every idea on former Jackass performer Steve-O's Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O (real name: Stephen Gilchrist Glover) for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not suitable for children or the faint of heart. The Canberra Theatre, Saturday, April 22 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.