1 Macbeth: Bell Shakespeare presents the great tragedy of betrayal, murder and guilt. After hearing three Weird Sisters' prophecy that he will become king, the ambitious Scottish nobleman and warrior Macbeth commits regicide and seizes the throne but it doesn't bring him or his wife any happiness. Their reign is cruel and bloody and they begin to fall apart psychologically over their actions while opposition rises against them - and other things the Sisters said come back to bite them. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
2 Steve-O: Every idea on former Jackass performer Steve-O's Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O (real name: Stephen Gilchrist Glover) for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not suitable for children or the faint of heart. The Canberra Theatre, Saturday, April 22 at 7pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
3 Cab Suave by Canberra Circus Society: Presented by Canberra Circus Festival, this show reimagines film noir with a circus twist in a family friendly way. Can Dick Johnson dig up the dirt on Cabaret Suave and send them packing? Or will these fierce and fabulous personalities live to dazzle another day? It's a story told by a strong LGBT+ cast and one token straight white man and promises lots of circus and lots of zingers.
4 Reasons to be Pretty: American playwright Neil LaBute's comic drama focuses on the modern day obsession with physical appearance. The plot centres on four friends and lovers - Steph, Greg, Kent and Carly - who become increasingly dissatisfied with their dead-end lives and each other. It's a hard-edged comedy that makes us question what really matters in life. Please note that there is frequent coarse language as well as flashing lights in the opening of the show. Presented by Lexi Sekuless Productions, it's on at the Mill Theatre, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Road, Fyshwick on April 21 to 23 and future dates at various times. See: events.humanitix.com.
5 Royal Australian Mint: We all have a coin story to share - sixpence in the Christmas pudding, a visit from the Tooth Fairy. On this 30-minute tour at 3pm, hear some interesting stories about the history of coins in Australia and look out over the factory while you learn how coins are made. The Royal Australian Mint is on Denison Street in Deakin. It's free and also on other dates and times. You are unlikely to receive any free samples. See: eventbrite.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
