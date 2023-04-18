The Canberra Times
Weekender: Macbeth, Steve-O and more are happening

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
Hazem Shammas in Bell Shakespeare's Macbeth. Picture by Brett Boardman
1 Macbeth: Bell Shakespeare presents the great tragedy of betrayal, murder and guilt. After hearing three Weird Sisters' prophecy that he will become king, the ambitious Scottish nobleman and warrior Macbeth commits regicide and seizes the throne but it doesn't bring him or his wife any happiness. Their reign is cruel and bloody and they begin to fall apart psychologically over their actions while opposition rises against them - and other things the Sisters said come back to bite them. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday, various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

