The GWS Giants are targeting a new deal for Harry Himmelberg as the "spectacular" swingman returns to Manuka Oval with his stocks on the rise.
The 26-year-old is a restricted free agent at the end of the season and looms as a key piece in the puzzle as coach Adam Kingsley looks to lead the Giants back to finals contention.
Himmelberg is set to generate interest from rival clubs but Giants chief operating officer says the club is "absolutely" committed to keeping him in Sydney's west.
The former Eastlake Demon's future is set to be a major talking point when the Giants return to Manuka Oval for the first instalment of their new $28.5 million, 10-year deal with the ACT government to play games and establish a pathway in the Canberra region.
Awaiting the Giants are the Brisbane Lions, a team widely tipped to be a premiership contender, with GWS looking to overturn a seven-game losing streak in Canberra dating back to 2019.
"You saw the quality of Harry on display in the win over Hawthorn on Sunday. The last two minutes of the game from him alone was just nothing short of spectacular," Avery said.
"He is a quality individual and an excellent footballer. Clearly, as someone who hails from the ACT, this weekend is like every time we're in Canberra, it has added significance to it for Harry."
Himmelberg moved to Canberra as an 18-year-old and gained NEAFL exposure when he was on the books at Eastlake before being snapped up by the Giants.
The Giants key forward has gone on to play 132 games in the top flight - and his latest outing was a reminder of exactly why GWS want to lock him down on a long-term deal.
Himmelberg's heroics gifted the Giants a 10.17 (77) to 11.9 (75) victory over the Hawthorn Hawks at Norwood Oval to close out the AFL's inaugural Gather Round in Adelaide on Sunday.
A soaring mark and the ensuing goal 28 minutes into the final term put the Giants in front by three points before Himmelberg stationed himself in defence to preserve the slender lead.
It proved to be a masterstroke as Hawks forward Jarman Impey launched a long bomb from the 50 metre arc in a last-ditch attempt to steal four competition points.
Impey clearly hadn't accounted for Himmelberg, who managed to make contact as the ball split the posts. An anxious wait followed before the score review determined it was a touched behind.
"He's a really important cog to what we want to build. Whether that's forward or back, we have that luxury with his capacity to play at both ends," Kingsley said.
"He has capabilities at both ends of the ground, so he's perfectly suited. In the same breath, he won us the game [against Hawthorn] he saved us the game too. It's a pretty special effort."
Giants fans may be counting on more Himmelberg heroics when they return to Canberra this weekend.
The Giants were unbeaten at Manuka Oval from 2016 until early 2019 as the club emerged as a competition powerhouse.
But a slide down the ladder ensued and the club has lost its past seven games in the capital.
But Giants officials are still expecting a strong turnout at Manuka Oval this weekend, saying ticket sales have been strong days out from the game as the club looks to reconnect with its Canberra fan base after a period hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only four times in the club's past 19 visits to Manuka Oval has the crowd dipped below 10,000 - though two of those were in their last two matches in Canberra.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
