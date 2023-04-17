A forensic accountant is examining about 10,000 transactions, which might be "critical" to the case against a man accused of amassing an illicit fortune, a court has heard.
Karan Talwar, aged in his mid-30s, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after previously pleading not guilty to four charges.
The Canberran denies three counts of dealing with suspected proceeds of crime, and one of concealing or disguising proceeds of crime.
He was charged after the Australian Federal Police raided two ACT homes and a storage unit last July, allegedly finding $1.5 million in cash inside one house.
The raids were part of an international money laundering investigation, which ultimately resulted in more than $10 million worth of assets being restrained.
The suspected criminal assets restrained, or frozen, included houses, expensive cars, luxury goods, cash and cryptocurrencies.
Police allege Talwar laundered cash and cryptocurrency from the sale of stolen personal identification information and illicit goods, plus the proceeds of scams and illegal online gambling.
"AFP will further allege the man had accumulated a significant number of assets that were suspected to be the proceeds of crime, including eight properties, four luxury cars worth more than $800,000, 28 bank accounts and about $600,000 in cryptocurrency," police said in a statement last year.
Since his arrest, which followed a tip from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, Talwar has been on bail.
At his latest court appearance on Monday, Commonwealth prosecutor Daniel Morrison applied for a 12-week adjournment.
Mr Morrison said a forensic accountant's report remained outstanding, revealing to the court the large number of transactions requiring review.
Defence lawyer Rachel Fisher, appearing as an agent for Talwar's Sydney-based solicitors, asked that he be excused from his next court appearance if prosecutors planned to seek a further adjournment.
Magistrate Jane Campbell agreed to this and listed the case to return to court on July 10.
The court heard Talwar might be committed to the ACT Supreme Court that day, depending on the status of the accountant's report.
