Artists selected to design works for Canberra Hospital expansion

Four artists have been selected to design artworks for the expansion of Canberra Hospital after an art consultancy firm was paid nearly $300,000 to identify suitable artists for the project.
The artists will design works for the main public corridor, internal walls in patient bays, waiting areas and staff stations, the paediatric spaces in the emergency department and in an outdoor courtyard.
Canberra-based artists Hannah Quinlivan, Kate Vassallo and Musonga Mbogo have been selected alongside Adelaide-based artist Peta Kruger.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said it was fantastic many Canberra-based artists were selected.
"We wanted the Canberra community to have the chance to really put their stamp on the new facilities they will be using and I look forward to seeing the artwork of local Canberrans feature prominently in this new building," she said.
There has been $1.8 million set aside for art at the Canberra Hospital, which the government has said would help "enhance wellbeing and contributes to a sense of inclusiveness and diversity for patients, staff and visitors".
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the arts strategy for the new critical services building would contribute to a healing and inclusive sense of place for the Canberra community.
She said it would also consider the needs of people as it would be dementia friendly and considerate of those with sensory disabilities such as autism.
"As people move throughout the new building and surrounds they will be able to enjoy unique spaces where they can gather and reflect on their wellbeing journey in a more comfortable and supportive environment," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
There was a procurement process last year to find an art consultant to identify suitable artists for the project. The ACT government entered into a two-year contract with the selected firm, Creative Road, for $294,000.
This does not include the cost of the artworks.
The artists will work with Creative Road over the coming months to further develop their works.
Creative Road director Rebecca Townsend said the Canberra Hospital expansion understood the value of art in the psychology of healing and wellbeing.
"The link between art and both physical and mental health outcomes around the world is well recognised," she said.
"A diverse range of professional artists has been selected to create a suite of exceptional artworks which address priority sites and engage patients, staff and visitors."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
