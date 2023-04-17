Inspired by the hawker stalls of Singapore, Lim Peh Wan Tan Mee is the latest addition to Verity Lane Market.
It's an Asian-owned and operated kitchen serving up unapologetically authentic and affordable Singaporean noodle dishes.
"Lim peh" is a colloquial term used amongst Singaporeans when addressing oneself as somebody's father in a casual fashion.
"We hope this name will provide an amusing cultural reference to our friends," says the seasoned owners of the new noodle shop.
"Wan tan mee, translating to wonton noodles, is a hawker staple that we know as a comforting bowl of dry egg noodles topped with wontons, choy sum and char siu pork, accompanied by a hearty broth," they said.
"The dish is enjoyed widely, served by literally hundreds of restaurants, small shops, and stalls in Singapore.
"We are presenting our version of wan tan mee to Canberra, along with other traditional noodle bowls which we hope will provide nostalgia to both travelled locals and those who call Singapore home."
READ MORE:
Lim Peh's intends to showcase a variety of other key hawker staples including Hainanese beef noodles, Teochew braised duck noodles and Lor mee. There will also be a rotating range of smaller, snack-style options such as rice noodle rolls, curry pok (or puffs) and wan tan.
"The goal for this shop is to provide an authentic food experience that is easily accessible in Canberra's bustling CBD," they said.
"We are excited to transport our customers to the vibrant hawker centres of Singapore, where locals and visitors alike gather to enjoy a variety of delicious street foods in a lively, communal atmosphere."
The focus will be on affordability.
"Everyone should have access to a great meal at a reasonable price and we want to be the go-to spot for office workers, bus drivers, university students, and even date night diners looking for a delicious, high-quality meal that is also affordable."
Verity Lane Market is open for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm until late and for lunch from Thursday to Saturday from noon to 3pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.