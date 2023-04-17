The Canberra Times
Lim Peh Wan Tan Mee opens at Verity Lane Market

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 18 2023 - 5:30am
Lim Peh Wan Tan Mee is an Asian-owned and operated kitchen. Picture by Zachary Griffith
Inspired by the hawker stalls of Singapore, Lim Peh Wan Tan Mee is the latest addition to Verity Lane Market.

