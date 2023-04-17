Times Past: April 18, 1960

In something that would probably never be seen today, Canberra was very under prepared to deal with the large influx of visitors that was seen on this day in 1960.
The Canberra Times reported on an extraordinary Easter weekend in the capital.
Thousands of tourists spent the Easter weekend in Canberra. The Australian War Memorial attracted 12,000 visitors, while many also went to see the Australian-American War Memorial.
Hundreds of visitors continued to stream into Canberra over the weekend to see the city's tourist attractions.
All available accommodation was booked out and a radio appeal was made to Canberra residents to take in visitors.
Some tourists, unprepared for the accommodation shortage, were forced to sleep in cars or camp out. The Black Mountain tourist camp was packed with cars and caravans. The most popular centres for tourists were the War Memorial and Parliament House. Officials had to close the doors to Parliament House at one stage to cope with the crowds.
