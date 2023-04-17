The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

300,000 households already in 'negative cash flow': Deloitte Access Economics

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
April 17 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around 300,000 households are already spending more on their mortgage and essential living costs than they are earning and thousands more are expected to find themselves in similar circumstances in coming months as the financial squeeze from higher interest rates and inflation intensifies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.