5 surprising items that cannot be shipped to Australia

Here are five items that, for specific reasons, you cannot ship to Australia, why they're prohibited. Picture Shutterstock

Courier services, like everything else, are becoming more and more efficient. Regardless of the size, shape, and weight of a package, you can likely find a company willing and able to ship it.

Golf clubs, bicycles, car parts, exercise equipment, you name it: if it can conceivably be shipped, someone will ship it. Where there's a will, as they say, there's a way.

That's especially true now, with comparison websites like Fast Courier doing the otherwise laborious work of determining the most cost effective method of sending parcels and packages. This saves you both time and money that are better spent elsewhere.

Now, when shipping anything overseas, it pays to research and understand the relevant country's shipping regulations. Depending on the country, items that many people would assume to be innocuous are strictly prohibited. The reasoning behind such restrictions varies.

In this article we'll outline five items that, for specific reasons, you cannot ship to Australia, and explain why they're prohibited. Some of them you may find surprising.

First, let's note that it also pays to exercise common sense when sending a package abroad. Certain items are universally prohibited for obvious reasons. Examples include:

petrol

live animals

illegal drugs

toxic substances

explosives (fireworks, flares, etc.)

weapons (firearms, knives, ammunition, etc.)

Let's also note that Australia's shipping regulations are informed, to a large extent, by a desire to protect its unique natural environment and ecosystem. Australia is, after all, an island. Thus, items that could potentially interfere with biosecurity measures are not allowed.

Without further ado, here are five surprising things you cannot ship to Australia.

Knock off designer goods

We've all seen, and some of us might even have purchased, fake designer products like handbags, purses, clothing, shoes, and watches. They're widely available around the world, but most commonly seen in developing countries that don't have strict copyright laws.

Australia is not one of those countries. Popular designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Chanel are registered trademarks in Australia, meaning the law protects them against imitation products.

Thus, any fake designer goods discovered at the border are seized and disposed of without exception.

In 2020, a woman was caught trying to bring over 100 counterfeit purses and handbags through Perth Airport. Despite her insistence that the bags were intended for friends and family, they were duly confiscated.

Authorities pointed to the fact that knock off products threaten the jobs of Australian workers and cut into the revenue of legitimate businesses.

Live plants and plant material

You are not allowed to send live plants (aka nursery stock) to Australia without an official import permit. One exception, according to the Australian Department of Agriculture, is "orchid tissue cultures brought through the airport as accompanied baggage." (Don't ask us why.)

All plant material is carefully inspected at the border. If it was sent without a permit, it will be seized.

The strict regulations surrounding plant material exist to prevent exotic pests, harmful bacteria, and other contaminants from making their way into the country. It's a matter of biosecurity.

Even certain types of seeds are subject to strict import conditions. Be sure to read up on all of the current regulations before attempting to send anything plant-related to Australia-including soil and clay.

Items made of wood or bamboo

While not strictly prohibited, wooden and bamboo articles can only be brought into Australia under certain conditions. This, again, comes down to biosecurity.

If you're shipping or carrying such goods into the country, it's incumbent upon you to ensure that they are:

clean

free of bark

free of insects

free of soil

You must also declare them to an agent at the border. This is required whether you're carrying the items in luggage, sending them through the post, or importing them via cargo.

In any case, wood and bamboo articles are closely inspected at the border. If they're deemed a biosecurity risk, they will be seized, treated or exported at your expense, or else destroyed altogether.

Paintballs

Paintball guns (aka paintball markers) are technically a type of weapon, albeit a relatively harmless one. They're popular among children and teens as they simulate real firearms whilst carrying little risk of serious injury.

Still, Australian authorities place them under the category of firearms. As a result, their import is restricted.

These restrictions even apply to paintball ammunition. You cannot send paintballs to Australia without first obtaining permission in the form of a Police Certification, which can be obtained from the police firearms or weapons registry in the relevant state or territory. For instance, if you're sending the package via courier Canberra, you'll need certification from the ACT.

Absent Police Certification, paintballs will not make it through customs.

(Some) pencils and paintbrushes

How on earth, you may be wondering, could pencils pose any kind of threat? It's a good question, and the Australian Border Force has the answer.

The issue centres on the quantity of toxic compounds in the material used to coat the pencils (or paintbrushes). Said compounds include:

lead

arsenic

mercury

antimony

If the pencils you're sending have too much of these chemicals, they cannot be imported without written permission from the Minister for Home Affairs. You are then obliged to present the letter to officers at the border.

There you have it: five surprising items that cannot be sent to Australia without, in some cases, jumping through a few bureaucratic hoops to obtain permission.