Forecasts for the weakest international outlook in two decades will be built into the federal budget due out next month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said.
In remarks following his return from meetings at the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and with G20 counterparts in Washington DC, Dr Chalmers said the budget would be delivered in a global environment that is "precariously placed".
Rising interest rates, high inflation and increasing volatility on financial markets has led the IMF to downgrade its outlook for the world economy, which it has warned is headed to its weakest five-year period in decades.
Dr Chalmers said that although the global economy had managed to get through a difficult few months, "the risks are still ... tilted to the downside".
He said this uncertain and volatile environment would "be a really key influence on the budget".
The financial statement, the second for the Albanese government, is shaping as a crucial test of its economic management capabilities as tries to provide support for financially stretched households and pursue policy priorities such as the transition to renewable energy without adding to the nation's inflation problem or worsening the budget's financial position.
Dr Chalmers acknowledged that the pressures on the budget were intensifying and said a key goal was to "align our budget with the challenges we face".
These include budget forecasts "for 2023-24, the weakest two years of global growth in the last two decades, apart from the depths of the GFC and of COVID".
The government is under mounting pressure to use the budget to provide meaningful financial relief for households hit hard by the surge in interest rates and high inflation.
The calls for assistance are particularly loud for low income households, including sole parent families and those reliant on payments such as JobSeeker.
The Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee commissioned by the government last year to advise on how to tackle disadvantage has delivered its report to Dr Chalmers and the treasurer said on Monday that he hoped to release, at the very least, a summary of its recommendations "ideally in the next few days, but certainly in the next couple of weeks".
Another review commissioned by the government, into the operations of the Reserve Bank of Australia, was delivered to Dr Chalmers on March 31, and he said that too will be released before the budget.
The treasurer said he had already talked about the review's findings with RBA governor Philip Lowe and flagged that he would hold discussions with the Opposition and crossbench MPs "before too long". He said his intention was to release the review's report, including its 51 recommendations and an initial government response, "quite soon, ideally in the next week".
The review has been conducted amid significant criticism of the Reserve Bank, particularly its governor, over its conduct and communication of monetary policy, not least the recent succession of 10 rate hikes despite what many took to be assurances from Dr Lowe in 2021 that the cash rate would stay low until at least next year.
There have been calls for Dr Lowe's term, due to end in September, not to be renewed. Dr Chalmers has indicated a decision on the governor's tenure will be made in the middle of the year.
But the treasurer said he would seek bipartisan support for any changes to the Reserve Bank itself as a result of the review, which he indicated would likely include "a legislative element". He praised his Opposition counterpart Angus Taylor for his constructive engagement with the review.
"There are some recommendations which would require legislative change, some that would require the governor and the [RBA] Board to change the way that they go about things. There are some pieces of it which will factor into the statement of conduct of monetary policy," he said. "My view is that the recommendations should be beyond party politics."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
