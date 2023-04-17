The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The RBA Review and a report on alleviating disadvantage will be released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in coming weeks

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
April 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forecasts for the weakest international outlook in two decades will be built into the federal budget due out next month, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.