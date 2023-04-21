Many Canberrans would be familiar with Capricorn Park Stud, if not by name then by the row of white fences and rose bushes that line the Barton Highway property.
A portion of the former equestrian facility, almost halfway between the ACT border and Murrumbateman, is up for sale for the first time in about 30 years.
The original homestead at 84 Capricorn Place, Springrange is listed with a price guide of $2.8 million to $3.1 million.
Located on 50.2 acres of land, the property includes a six-bedroom, three-bathroom home that wraps around an in-ground swimming pool.
The original Capricorn Park was established in the late 1960s and at the time spanned about 700 acres of equestrian facilities and agricultural land.
Originally an American Quarter Horse training facility, the current owners took over the stud about 30 years ago to use it as a thoroughbred facility.
It was also the current owners who planted the row of Dublin Bay roses along the property in the early 2000s.
Capricorn Park Stud was recently subdivided into seven properties, including a 50-acre parcel that includes the original homestead.
The property also includes a three-car garage, multiple living spaces and a billiards room.
Selling agent Sam McGregor of Marq Property said the house had the feeling of walking into a country club or an alpine resort.
"It's really period-specific in that it was built in the late 60s, early 70s," he said.
Mr McGregor said while the home had "stood the test of time" it required some updates.
The country club-style home is split into two wings, which he said would make it ideal for multi-generational living or a holiday house.
Alongside the homestead is about 40 acres of flat, pasture land, while a double-brick, eight-bay stable with a heated wash bay is also included.
At the top of the property is a wooden pavilion, offering views across the property and neighbouring wineries.
Mr McGregor said the property had attracted some interest as a horse training facility, but the largest amount of inquiries were from families.
"I've never seen a property campaign with such a high level of inquiry," he said.
"So there's obviously a lot of people really interested in knowing exactly what is on offer out there.
"I do think that it's going to change hands to a family that's really going to love it as a family home."
Among recent sales in the suburb was a five-bedroom house on a 40-acre block, which sold for $1,067,500 in February.
Another five-bedroom home on a larger block of more than 100 acres sold for $2.61 million in late 2022.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
