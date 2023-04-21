Mystery writer Dame Agatha Christie (1890-1976) has set three world records.
She's the world's bestselling fiction author (at least 2 billion copies of her works have been sold) as well as the most translated, and is the author of the world's longest-running play.
The Mousetrap opened in the West End in 1952. Christie thought it might run for eight months.
She was only off by 70 years and close to 30,000 performances - and counting.
The original production weathered cast and venue changes, ups and downs in its financial fortunes and a hiatus forced by COVID from March 2020 to May 2021 but it is still running in London.
At the end of every performance the audience is asked not to reveal the ending.
And despite the play's longevity, millions of tickets sold and the advent of the internet where almost anything can be found including spoilers, it's become a London institution.
Christie stipulated that no film adaptation could be made until six months after the play's first production ended.
So far, the closest we've had is See How They Run, a comedic murder mystery set at the time of The Mousetrap's 100th performance (it does not spoil the play's ending).
Now the Australian 70th anniversary production of the play, styled Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap and directed by Robyn Nevin, is coming to Canberra.
Like most of Christie's work, The Mousetrap is a whodunnit. She wrote it first as a radio play in 1947 titled Three Blind Mice (many of her titles drew on nursery rhymes and other literary sources, often quoted in the work itself) as a birthday present for Queen Mary, then adapted it into a short story of the same name (published in the US but not Britain).
As there was already a play with that title, her stage version was retitled The Mousetrap, alluding to the play-within-the-play in Hamlet.
As The Mousetrap opens, on the radio comes a news bulletin reporting a murder (voiced by Deryck Guyler, who has "appeared" in every professional performance of the play since it opened: he died in 1999).
The action takes place in the Great Hall of Monkswell Manor in Berkshire in 1952 during a snowstorm. It's a newly opened guest house run by the recently married Ralstons, Mollie (Anna O'Byrne), who inherited it, and her husband Giles (Alex Rathgeber).
Among the strangers confined by the weather are a retired army major, a jurist, a spinster, an architect, and an unexpected arrival, a man with a foreign accent who says his car was overturned in a drift.
It's an awkward situation that takes a dark turn when a police sergeant arrives on skis to investigate a murder - and the case has led him to Monkswell Manor.
Could a killer be among those present?
And will anyone else be a victim?
This is only Anna O'Byrne's second professional play but she has had a long career in musical theatre both here and in Britain, including the role of cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle in a production of My Fair Lady directed by the role's creator, Julie Andrews.
Her character in The Mousetrap is upper-middle class but still has to make a living with the new venture.
"Mollie is an optimistic person - busy rushing about trying to get everything in order," O'Byrne says.
The play, she says, has a lot of humour as well as providing a look at British society after World War II when things were beginning to change - aspects such as the class system were being questioned.
Aristocrats with big old houses that were expensive to run often had to open them to the public as museums or guest houses to make ends meet and Mollie and her husband are doing likewise without the underlying social cachet.
This is the third time O'Byrne has worked with Nevin - they acted together in My Fair Lady and Oklahoma!
Now Nevin is in the director's chair and O'Brien is full of praise.
"She's an actors' director - she understands the process of what actors are going through and is extremely sympathetic."
But, she says, Nevin also "strives for perfection" and keeping up the pace of this play is important to maintain the atmosphere.
Melburnian Scott Baker is a longtime Agatha Christie devotee. On Hard Quiz he answered every question about Christie, his special subject, correctly.
"I won the big brass mug."
Baker says he knows The Mousetrap "inside and out" and was at this production's Melbourne opening night.
"The cast is so good, it's really good."
As well as his extensive knowledge of the play and all the other Christieana, in a Ferntree Gully production Baker played Paravicini - the mysterious late arrival with the car problem.
"He's Italian - or is he?"
Given there are many other mystery writers, what is it that has made Christie so spectacularly and enduringly popular?
"That is a really good question," Baker says.
One answer, he says, is that she did one thing better than anyone else compared to her contemoporaries in the genre.
"The thing they tend to lack is a really good twist - something that isn't just a surprise, but a shock," he says.
That kind of ending is a Christie trademark and a really good twist remains a draw for readers who enjoy following the clues to see if they can work out what's happening,
Baker says that he became engrossed in Christie's Death on the Nile and fell in love with the characters. When the big reveal came, "I screamed. I might even have thrown the book across the room."
It's that kind of reaction that keeps people coming back for more Christie - not least, The Mousetrap.
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is on at the Canberra Theatre, various dates and times, from May 11 to 21. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
