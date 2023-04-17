The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court reveals reason for Bruce Lehrmann non-publication order

By Blake Foden
Updated April 17 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 6:05pm
Bruce Lehrmann outside court during his trial. Picture by Karleen Minney
Bruce Lehrmann outside court during his trial. Picture by Karleen Minney

A judge banned reporting of an application in the Bruce Lehrmann rape case because she was "not prepared to contribute to the media frenzy", it can now be revealed.

Blake Foden

