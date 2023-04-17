The AIS will take another step towards its hopes of having Olympic Games gender equity among coaches when it unveils a new federal government-funded women's program on Tuesday.
Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins and Australian netball coach Stacey Marinkovich will be at the AIS with 29 female coaches who are set to benefit from a reported $4 million boost for the existing program.
Perkins is keen for Australia to have a 50-50 male-female coaching split at the elite level in time for the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.
It his hoped the new program will give those plans a major boost after the commission launched a Gen32 coaching program last year.
Perkins has been working with the government to try to secure funding for a variety of programs in Canberra and under the AIS umbrella as part of a golden decade of sport.
The women's World Cup will be played in Australia for the first time in July and the success of the tournament is expected to be a flash point for female participants and coaches in soccer.
Australia will also host a women's rugby World Cup in 2029 while the Olympics will be in Brisbane in 2032.
Australia's cricketers received a massive shot in the arm when their contract packages increased earlier this month and the NRL will increase female player payments over the next five years.
But there has been a massive gap in male-female parity of coaching in recent years, with less than 10 per cent of national teams having female coaches. Only 18 per cent of Australia's Olympic coaches were women in 2021.
Meanwhile, Perkins has been speaking regularly with the ACT government about the future of the AIS precinct and, in particular, the commission-owned Canberra Stadium.
The government is close to finalising the details of a memorandum of understanding for the government and the commission to work together to build a thriving precinct in the coming years.
It's unclear if the government will continue to lease the stadium from the commission.
But ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr is considering funding options for either a major rebuild of the only rectangular venue in the capital, or building a brand-new stadium next to the existing facility.
