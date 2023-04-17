The Canberra Times
AIS to unveil massive changes for female coaches across Australia

Updated April 17 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 8:14pm
Kristen Veal is one of several female coaches in the WNBL. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The AIS will take another step towards its hopes of having Olympic Games gender equity among coaches when it unveils a new federal government-funded women's program on Tuesday.

