ACT Policing is asking the public to assist in locating missing 33-year-old Canberra man Shane Watson.
Mr Watson has been missing since Friday March 31, and his family are concerned for his welfare. Police said his residence was recently found unsecured.
He is described as being around 6'3" tall, of tanned Causcasian appearance, with a muscular build and short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is not known to drive and may not have a phone.
Anyone with information on Shane Watson's whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. The reference number is 7405873.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
