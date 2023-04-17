A man has died after a ute drove off the road and rolled in Braidwood on Monday night.
NSW emergency services were called to Cooma Road at about 8pm where they found the driver and single occupant of a ute had died at the scene.
The driver has not been identified, but he is believed to be in his 50s.
The Monaro Police District are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the death, and calling upon anyone with information or footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The death is the third in a matter of days, after a two-vehicle crash in Goulburn on Monday morning and another between a ute and semi-trailer on the Federal Highway on Saturday each resulted in a fatality.
A woman driving a hatchback in Goulburn died at the scene on Monday, and the male driver of the other vehicle sustained no injuries. He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A 23-year-old man was killed in a crash between his ute and a semi-trailer on the Federal Highway on Saturday morning. The driver of the B-double semi-trailer was not seriously injured.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.