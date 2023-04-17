The Canberra Times
Man in his 50s dies in Braidwood after ute rolls off road

By Sara Garrity
Updated April 18 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:00am
A man has died after a ute drove off the road and rolled in Braidwood on Monday night.

