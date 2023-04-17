The government agency responsible for delivering mental health and suicide prevention reforms will be independently investigated, following reports of alleged bullying and internal dysfunction.
Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler announced the investigation into the culture and function of the National Mental Health Commission, after The Saturday Paper released an investigation into the agency at the weekend.
"To ensure the government and the public continue to have confidence in the commission, I have initiated an independent investigation into the allegations and issues that have been raised in the media," Mr Butler said in a statement on Monday evening.
The commission's chief executive officer, Christine Morgan, has voluntarily stepped aside while the investigation takes place.
The minister has appointed an interim chief executive, Dr Ruth Vine, who has been serving as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health and Aged Care.
The investigation will try to substantiate claims made in the reporting about the culture at the agency, review whether the commission is able to provide a safe working environment and has the capability to perform its role, and probe whether the agency can be financially sustainable moving forward.
It will be led by Professor Deb Picone, chief executive officer at the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care.
"As Minister I take allegations of this nature seriously and will prioritise ensuring a safe working environment for staff," Mr Butler said.
"While the investigation is underway it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.