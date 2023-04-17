The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National Mental Health Commission chief executive Christine Morgan stands aside as Mark Butler announces independent investigation

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Mark Butler said the investigation will ensure the government and public continue to have confidence in the commission. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Health Minister Mark Butler said the investigation will ensure the government and public continue to have confidence in the commission. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The government agency responsible for delivering mental health and suicide prevention reforms will be independently investigated, following reports of alleged bullying and internal dysfunction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.