Bernadette Wallace baulked at first. How could she possibly juggle a new daughter and coaching ambitions with a view to ushering in the next generation of paddlers for the 2032 Olympic Games?
She decided she couldn't. So Wallace, a retired sprint canoe star, didn't even bother applying for the Australian Sports Commission's Gen32 coaching program.
In the past she would have been lost to sport, forced to choose between family life and career ambitions. But then the call came that changed her opportunity and is set to pave the way for Australia to take a step towards gender equity in the Olympic coaching ranks.
"They said I could do it on part-time hours," Wallace said.
"That was massive. Because maybe I could have done it full-time, but that was the chance for me. I retired after the Tokyo Olympics and so it was about figuring out how to start my career.
"Luckily Paddle Australia are really on board with helping me with my hours and now I can hopefully progress my career rather than being stagnant for a few years.
"[To have the financial support], it's unbelievably so much stress taken off. Just knowing I'm supported a bit longer and I have time to achieve my goals without having them cut short, I'm so thankful for that."
Wallace was one of 29 female coaches at the AIS on Tuesday as commission chief executive Kieren Perkins announced a $3.9 million funding boost for the Gen32 program.
The extra money will go towards helping women with flexible working arrangements, childcare costs and an extra year to a paid apprenticeship.
Wallace and eight-month-old Lacey were in the background as Perkins unveiled the details, but in essence they embody everything the program is about.
Perkins hopes the extra funding is the next step in lifting Australia's Olympic team female coaching rate from 18 per cent to 50 per cent by 2032.
"The challenges of work and home life can be difficult and inevitably fall on the females in the relationships, which is one of the reasons we see so many of our female coaches challenged in their development," Perkins said.
"The reality is that we've always got benchmarks and metrics. We know that at the Tokyo Olympics, 18 per cent of coaches were female. At the Paralympics it was 23 per cent.
"We just need to continue to keep improving and seeing that number increase. But I think the role these coaches here will have in being impactful will be on the ground and day to day in sport.
"As soon as we see that momentum and other females see that there are coaches, and they do have the opportunity and they can get the support, we'll see that grow."
There are 55 male and female coaches in the Gen32 program. They were initially offered two-year apprenticeships funded by the federal government, but the women in the program will now have an extra year added.
Australian Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich hoped the program would encourage more women to pursue coaching as a career option.
"I'm a mother to a three-year-old and was in high-performance coaching in netball [COVID] hubs in Queensland with a seven-month old," Marinkovich said.
"To be able to have the support to allow you to chase your dreams, but also spend the time being a mother with balance is incredibly important.
"You can do both. It's the support networks around you ... there's now a sporting system that's enhancing the opportunities you can have."
Wallace is the perfect example. She is able to apply for grants to attend sessions and she flew from Adelaide to Canberra with Lacey and her partner while she takes part in the Gen32 training.
"We can think about coaching and start planning for athletes. Like Kieren said, the performance on the field of play is what makes it successful and that's what we can work on now," Wallace said.
"The main goal now is making paddlers great for Brisbane. It's getting used to a new life, and so many people have supported me."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
