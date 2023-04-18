The Canberra Times
Bill Shorten pledges to boost public service workforce to make NDIA 'agency of choice'

Miriam Webber
Natalie Vikhrov
By Miriam Webber, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:00pm
Bill Shorten. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Bill Shorten. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor Minister Bill Shorten has vowed to increase the workforce of the agency tasked with running National Disability Insurance Scheme to ensure it becomes the "agency of choice" within the public service.

