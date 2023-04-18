Labor Minister Bill Shorten has vowed to increase the workforce of the agency tasked with running National Disability Insurance Scheme to ensure it becomes the "agency of choice" within the public service.
It forms part of the government's six policy plan to "reboot" the struggling scheme, which Mr Shorten described as having "lost its way" at his address to the National Press Club on Tuesday.
The scheme was launched in 2013 to provide funding for people with disabilities and link them up with services for in their community.
But Mr Shorten said the scheme wasn't delivering the outcomes Australians expected from it.
Before the scheme was established in 2013, the productivity commission estimated 10,000 people would be needed to run it.
When the Coalition came into power in 2014, it capped the number of public servants employed by the National Disability Insurance Agency at 3000, relying on outsourcing and private contractors to fill the labour gap.
Mr Shorten wants to widen the pool of permanent staff at the National Disability Insurance Agency, and attract people who have experience as carers in their personal lives as well as students.
"We've got to make it clear that disability is not just cleaning people," he said.
"I'd like the NDIA to be an agency of choice in the public service.
"I'd like disability to be a career of choice for young people, for people returning to work after a period of separation from work, for people with disability, and of course, for carers who might, through, their family experience be geniuses at actually disability work generally."
Mr Shorten said lifting staffing caps would help reduce turnover in the wider disability sector and improve the experiences of people on the scheme.
"What I really want is for people to have to deal with the same person twice, and then maybe even three times, and then maybe they don't feel like they've got to explain their story again and again and again, which is fatiguing," he said.
Other policies that will form part of the plan unveiled by Mr Shorten on Tuesday include tackling "spiralling costs" and unethical practices as well as increasing support for the scheme.
READ MORE:
Mr Shorten said the government has already started work on getting the scheme "back on track" by creating a fraud taskforce, which is investigating 38 instances of fraud involving more $300 million in payments.
He added that the task force received more than 1700 tip-offs last month alone.
Mr Shorten has appointed a panel to undertake an independent review of the scheme, with findings due to be handed down to him in October.
"I expect the independent panel to provide recommendations on ways to maximise participant outcomes for every dollar spent," he said.
"Participants are valued clients, not human ATMs."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.