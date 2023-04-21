Phoenix's character certainly goes through a lot, from his mother's explanation of why his father isn't alive (it has to do with how Beau was conceived, as if he didn't have enough guilt to deal with), to having his apartment invaded and trashed by a bunch of homeless people (curiously, his computer is damaged but not stolen) to being hit by a motor vehicle and waking up in the home of an almost creepily nice and generous couple (Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan) who also house a surly teenage daughter (Amy Ryan) and their dead son's mentally unstable army comrade Jeeves (Denis Ménochet).