The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: Beau is Afraid is long and strange and not for all tastes

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 22 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Beau is Afraid (R, 179 minutes)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.