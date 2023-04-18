The central bank gave serious thought to hiking interest rates this month before ultimately deciding on a rate pause, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia board's April 4 meeting show.
In a sign of how close run the rate decision was, the RBA board thought the case to further tighten monetary policy was "strong" but in the end opted to hold the official cash rate steady at 3.6 per cent to allow time to consider more information on how the economy was faring.
The central bank remains alert to ongoing price pressures, including in the energy and housing markets.
While the federal government's Energy Price Relief Plan is expected to moderate the size of power bill increases, the RBA nonetheless expects them to grow by between 20 and 30 per cent in the September quarter, adding to the financial pressure on households and lifting inflation by 0.25 of a percentage point in 2023-24.
The minutes show the board was keen to communicate that the rate pause did not necessarily mean an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle.
"Members observed that it was important to be clear that monetary policy may need to be tightened at subsequent meetings and that the purpose of pausing at this meeting was to allow time to gather more information," the minutes said.
The central bank shrugged off the ructions on global financial markets that have loomed large over the global economic outlook in recent weeks.
The RBA board thought the resilience of Australia's banking sector meant such volatility was not a consideration for monetary policy at this time.
Instead, it reiterated its concern that inflation was "too high" and was showing signs of persistence.
In addition, it was wary that the tight labour market could lead to large wages increases, including in the public sector.
The board also voiced concern about the strong rebound in population growth and the pressure it would exert on the housing market.
"Although higher immigration might reduce wage pressures in industries that had been experiencing significant labour shortages, members noted that the net effect of a sudden surge in population growth could be somewhat inflationary for a period," the minutes said.
Even though the RBA thinks these pressures are likely to be short-lived it is still uncertain about how the economy will perform in coming months.
Before its May 2 meeting there will be important updates, most notably the March quarter consumer price index due out on April 26.
RBA staff are also due to present an updated set of economic forecasts at the May meeting.
While the central bank is thought to be close to the end of the current tightening cycle, many including CBA chief economist Stephen Halmarick expect a rate hike in May.
But other economists, including at Deloitte Access Economics and HSBC, think interest rates have peaked and will remain at this level for an extended period as the effect of 10 successive rate hikes increasingly resonate through the economy.
The economy is forecast to slow during the year, with the International Monetary Fund predicting growth to moderate to 1.6 per cent this year and unemployment to edge higher.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
