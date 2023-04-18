The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The RBA carefully considered an April interest rate hike, minutes show

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated April 18 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe at a recent Senate committee hearing. Picture by Keegan Carroll
RBA governor Philip Lowe at a recent Senate committee hearing. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The central bank gave serious thought to hiking interest rates this month before ultimately deciding on a rate pause, the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia board's April 4 meeting show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.