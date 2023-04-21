A Good Person (MA15+, 129 minutes)
3 stars.
If you get nothing else from this movie, or this review, take note of this: if you're driving, you must keep your eyes on the road at all times.
It sounds simple, and it is, but like a lot simple lessons it can be easily forgotten.
This film, written and directed by Zach Braff (Garden State, Wish I Was Here), tackles some emotional themes - grief, guilt, family dysfunction, addiction - in a way that seems reasonably realistic but accessible. If it's a little predictable and a tad long, the fine cast offer compensation.
Allison (English actor Florence Pugh, sporting a convincing American accent) and her fiance Nathan (Chinaza Uche) are deeply in love and arranging their wedding. She's got a good job as a pharmaceutical rep and the future is looking bright.
While driving her future sister-in-law and her husband to the city to pick out a wedding dress, Allison takes her eyes off the road to consult a map on her phone. It seems harmless enough but this time, it's not. There's a collision that could have been avoided and Allison wakes up badly injured in hospital. Her passengers didn't survive.
A year later, Allison is still living with her despairing mother Diane (Molly Shannon). She's hooked on the painkiller Oxycontin (I wonder how the product placement meeting for that went), is longer with Nathan, and mopes around the house, jobless and depressed.
Diane, desperate to help her daughter and at wit's end, flushes the remaining pills down the toilet. Since her doctors will no longer prescribe her Oxycontin, Allison goes in search of a fix, approaching two guys in a bar from high school who remind her that she, a popular girl, never deigned to speak to them before.
But her status has changed - now, she's a broke, desperate junkie. A prescription-pill junkie, but an addict is an addict. A meeting with a friend, Becka (Ryann Redmond), initially seems like she's trying to reconnect with life, maybe seek help in finding a job, but Becka works in pharmaceuticals and Allison is hoping for a new source of pills. This is an effectively written and acted scene with Becka being initially glad to see Allison but increasingly uncomfortable and upset as Allison tries to get her to crumble.
Addiction movies are nothing new but Pugh manages to maintain interest and sympathy in Allison even when she's behaving at her worst.
But Allison's isn't the only story being told.
Nathan's father Daniel (Morgan Freeman), a Vietnam veteran and retired cop, is dealing with his own issues. He's estranged from Nathan and is struggling to look after his orphaned teenage granddaughter Ryan (Celeste O'Connor), who's on the verge of being expelled from school for bad behaviour and being mouthy at home as well as sexually active.
Daniel's been on the wagon for years but grief and the stresses of a guardianship he's ill equipped to deal with are taking their toll.
He regularly attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and, in one of those coincidences Hollywood loves, who should turn up but Allison?
While Daniel blames Allison for what happened, despite her protestations it was an accident, he knows all too well what it's like to be an addict and encourages the uncomfortable young woman to stay for the meeting.
You can probably guess where this is going to go, at least in the essentials. Yes, it's fairly predictable and a little heavy-handed at times: a model train set is accompanied by a short monologue delivered in Morgan's familiar voice and the symbolism is obvious even before it's later spelled out in detail.
But the depiction of Allison as an addict is pretty raw and her struggle to recover seems real - there are painful relapses.
And the acting by everyone is good.
There is one slightly overwrought episode in which Daniel puts his gun back on and heads to where Ryan's out one night doing something she shouldn't.
Braff's movies so far have been intimate character pieces - not great films, perhaps, but likeable and well acted. It's good such films still have a place in the market.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
