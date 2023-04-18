The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Mark Parton confirms he will vote yes to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Liberals MLA Mark Parton has confirmed he will vote yes for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra Liberals MLA Mark Parton has confirmed he will vote yes for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Liberals' Mark Parton has confirmed he will vote yes for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, being the first member of the territory's opposition to officially throw support behind the referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.