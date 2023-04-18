The housing challenge demands a creative taxation response

Peter Martin in his informative article ("It wasn't interest rates nor immigration which caused this rental crisis", canberratimes.com.au, April 12) mentions as possible solutions to stay with the parents or to go to group housing.
The latter seems unlikely given he also explained people were less willing to share during COVID and there may be another COVID wave on the horizon.
What Peter also could have mentioned is that the 2021 census revealed that 10.1 per cent (over one million homes) were unoccupied on that night.
The Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute explains the many (legitimate) reasons a house may be unoccupied, but it still leaves many private dwellings that could be occupied by people looking for a place to live.
I remember the 2019 federal elections, but still reckon PM Albanese and company could show a bit of backbone and revisit negative gearing. Maybe negative gearing for one property, but not for numbers two, three and more.
With a thousand new arrivals per day and people paying 60 to 70 per cent of their wages on rent something has got give. Politically risky, but hey, what about a fair go!
Thursday's editorial ("Australia the lucky country where the rich get richer others lose their homes", canberratimes.com.au, April 13) rightly identifies the cost of housing and long term consequences of renting as primary causes of the rising inequality so damaging to our society.
Public housing "rent-to-buy" schemes enabled thousands of older Canberrans to live in their own homes. But over 20 years the ACT Labor/Greens government has systematically reduced the relative share of public housing, and in the ultimate repudiation of fairness, is allocating subsidies and scarce land to developers' "build-to-rent" housing, designed to further normalise housing as just another asset for speculation and profit.
This hastens the transfer of wealth from the unlucky, the young and the marginalised to the top 10 per cent.
Appealing to the free-market ideologues incompetently masquerading as Labor/Green leadership is pointless, but surely their members can remind them of what should be core values. The wilful neglect of public housing is a deliberate choice. Money is not the problem.
The needs of 3157 applicants currently on the ACT's public housing waiting list (waiting just under a year for high-priority allocations to almost six years for those in the standard queue) could have already been met with the public funds spent and committed for Stage 1 of the tram. With the money already spent on Stage 2a and raising a road in Civic six metres, a further 1500 families could be building a better future with rent-to-buy public housing.
Shouldn't fairness, equity and opportunity be our priorities?
Kim Fitzgerald (Letters, April 12) wrote of the Kent Street/Adelaide Avenue overpass being closed for two months, and of Kent Street being a "rat run". If my memory, which is not so reliable these days, serves, the Kent St overpass was supposed to be closed for between a month and six weeks.
In any event, my street in Deakin has been a nightmarish rat run during peak times (public service 8 to 8.30am and 5.10 to 5.30 pm; and school 9 to 9.30am and 3 to 3.30pm) with traffic banked up for the entire length of the street and many impatient, even angry drivers.
It becomes almost impossible to leave or enter my home, save for the occasional thoughtful "rat-runner".
When will this torture end, Chief Minister?
Mike Quirk (Letters, April 12) does not understand that urban infill is a smart and sustainable way to accommodate the growing population of the ACT.
It means building new homes and businesses on otherwise vacant or underutilised land within existing urban areas, rather than expanding into greenfield or rural areas.
Urban infill offers many benefits for the ACT, including reducing urban sprawl thus preserving natural habitats and agricultural land, livening up otherwise dull neighbourhoods and communities, improving access to public transport, promoting walking, cycling and active lifestyles, increasing housing affordability and choice and supporting economic growth and innovation.
By choosing urban infill, we can make the most of our existing resources and infrastructure while creating a better future for ourselves and generations to come. There is no need to be afraid of the future!
I love volunteering. Here in the ACT we have endless opportunities to give a little back, lend a hand, and reach out and help.
The next ACT Volunteering Expo is on May 20 at Campbell High School and I encourage all readers to get along and see how you might be able to help out.
A lot of us are blessed with warm homes, steady incomes and spare time. How about devoting a little bit of that time to someone who can really use a hand. We're all in this together, Canberra.
John Kerin is remembered as the best Agriculture Minister. He should also be acknowledged as the best minister for the people of the bush. He established a unit in his department responsible for policies for rural communities across all portfolios.
I had the great pleasure of running this unit and working with him. He would ring up and ask me to bring my team over to his office to brainstorm future directions. He made sure the needs of rural people were clearly identified in policy development.
He also set up a system regarding briefs for him where the name and phone number of the main drafter was at the bottom of the brief. It was not unusual for someone in the department to answer their phone and to hear: "Hi Susie/Ian, this is John Kerin, I have just read your excellent brief ..."
Later, after retirement he did a lot of voluntary work. I met up with him again at the University of the Third Age (U3A).
John was in essence a people person. He was much loved and will be sorely missed.
I would like to make a comment on those who seem convinced, for whatever reason, that the Voice will create a "special class" within the constitution. It won't.
What it will do is provide a voice to a group who have been largely excluded from having a voice; something which the constitution should provide to every Australian, regardless of who they are, but up till now hasn't.
When the Constitution was written there was a belief, widely held by some in authority, that the First Nations peoples were dying out and, therefore, were irrelevant to the future of Australia.
It's now time for good policy to include them.
After all, if you don't like it you have as much right to vote "No" in the referendum as others have to vote "Yes".
Here's to another step in Australia's path to adulthood.
Crispin Hull ("Shameful hypocrisy is revealed", canberratimes.com.au, April 4) condemns Peter Dutton to "the wrong side of history" if the Voice referendum succeeds.
He assumes the Voice will lead us to a promised gap-narrowing land.
Meanwhile many of us expect pulsing brakes on government process as legislators try to engage a shape-shifting body that we're not allowed to call a third chamber.
In view of the soaring debt and the increasing need for government services, the Grattan Institute has joined the Council for the Economic Development of Australia and others to urge the Government to rethink its policy of going along with the Stage 3 tax cuts to those who least need tax cuts.
But Treasurer Jim Chalmers' reaction is to say simply "our position on those Stage 3 tax cuts hasn't changed".
He gives no reasons.
We need reasons, very strong reasons, Mr Chalmers, why the government turns down the advice of these economic think tanks and pursues a course unexpected for a Labor government.
I see Peter Dutton thinks the Prime Minister should "fix" Alice Springs and many other issues in the Northern Territory.
Doesn't he remember that the Northern Territory has had self government for many decades and is no longer under the direct control of the Commonwealth government?
And, as usual, he doesn't ask Indigenous Australians their views, but assumes government knows better.
No wonder the Uluru Statement from the Heart sought a Voice.
If Russia occupies Bakhmout it won't be a city, just a devastated wasteland. If China ever invades the Taiwanese would fight just as fiercely as the Ukranians. They would end up with a barren and destroyed island. Is it worth it?
You can't reduce climate change while opening lots of new coal mines and gas fields. And you can't fix the housing crisis when importing lots more people. The government's proposed immigration program will also increase carbon dioxide emissions and harm the environment.
Could Mr Dutton explain why the crime situation in Alice Springs requires action from the federal government rather than the Northern Territory government? After all he isn't calling for federal government action in respect of, for example, gang-related crime in Sydney. Or is he just making making political mischief?
Life was infinitely tougher, but those plucky cavemen (and women) managed to survive in their perpetually smoky abodes and so ensure continuation of the great enterprise that is the human race.
We live in times when opposition to a racially based Voice makes you a racist, using facts and reason to discuss climate issues makes you a denier, wishing to keep some of your honestly earned assets makes you selfish and people like Jacinta Price are attacked from all angles for disputing "the vibe".
The imprisonment of Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza for opposing President Vladimir Putin and condemning his human rights violations is proof Russia is still a totalitarian state.
While we have no towering inferno risks here, Brenton Hutchinson (Letters, April 17) offers cold comfort to our high-rise residents if ACT fire ladders cannot reach them all.
Former chief justice Robert French couldn't determine what a "de facto veto" means. My I guess it's a new term introduced by Sussan Ley of the Liberal Party. We might never need to use term but there's probably no harm in coining it.
What was Lidia Thorpe doing? Having a night out and minding her own business. If I was in her shoes being racially abused by a bunch of red necked haters I would not be as kind as she was.
Why do we use the expression "claimed responsibility" in respect of atrocities. It's as if evil deeds are something to be proud of? Surely "admitted responsibility" or, if that's too definitive, "accepted responsibility" would be less galling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.