The housing challenge demands a creative taxation response

The needs of 3157 applicants currently on the ACT's public housing waiting list (waiting just under a year for high-priority allocations to almost six years for those in the standard queue) could have already been met with the public funds spent and committed for Stage 1 of the tram. With the money already spent on Stage 2a and raising a road in Civic six metres, a further 1500 families could be building a better future with rent-to-buy public housing.