Hats off to these bronzed Aussies

The recently installed statues of Dame Dorothy Tangney and Dame Enid Lyons next to Old Parliament House have been enthusiastically welcomed.
The news media rejoiced at their unveiling and on social media there is now much delighting in them and posting of pictures of fun-loving living Australians juxtaposed and posed with the two bronzed legends.
In 1943 Dame Dorothy and Dame Enid became the first women elected to Australia's federal parliament.
Melbourne sculptor Lis Johnson's two toothily-smiling figures are extremely engaging selfie-magnets and help cheer up an otherwise rather prim and sterile parliamentary triangle.
I've just made my first visit to the esteemed Dames, charmed to see that admirers had decorated them with roses from the nearby rose gardens.
But are the Dames' statues necessarily a good thing?
We're quick to assume that they must be because in Canberra, as in cities everywhere, statues of men vastly outnumber statues of women. One female journalist welcoming the Dames' installing has seethed that (can this really be true?) even with the coming of the Dames there are still more statues of kelpies than of women in our parliamentary triangle.
And so, the sentiment goes, the installing of the Dames is a justice-driven move towards the day when the triangle is a gender-equal sculpture garden.
That thought is comfortingly warm and fuzzy and luvverly - but this column tries to be discomfiting and contrary. And so I leap to employ the refreshingly contrary thoughts about these things given by US writer Leah Finnegan.
"According to a survey," she opens her feisty feminist piece Please Do Not Make Women Into Statues - Ugly Statues Disrespect Women, "out of the 145 statues in New York City, only five represent women."
"I know what this looks like," she continues, "another example of the stark gender inequality that prevails in our nation.
"Yes, it's unfair that more dead men are made into statues than are dead women ... But here is a thought: Statues are really ugly, and they are the worst way to honour people. Making a statue of a woman is a disservice to the beauty and power of womankind."
She goes on energetically to develop her contrary theme. This is a column of ideas and it is the feminist contrariness of her arguments that appeal, even if this columnist doesn't necessarily think it all applies to the Dames.
And yet, while the triangle Dames as sculpted are certainly not "ugly", Ms Finnegan might say of them (and I might agree with her) that the Dames' sculptures hardly serve the matter of the "power of womankind".
In the triangle not far from the Dames we find, capturing a moment in 1945, the sculpted figures of prime minister John Curtin and treasurer Ben Chifley. Like the Dames, the men are walking together to the parliament but unlike the jolly Dames the men's solemn and earnest faces tell us that they are having a manly discussion of grave matters of social and political importance.
The cheery Dames' statues by contrast (and even though in actual life these were serious-minded and activist women) lack the same heft. The women look as if they may be enjoying something (perhaps their horoscopes) they have just read in the Women's Weekly. When one stands before them, they might be two merry aunties bustling up to us, their nephews and nieces, to open their handbags and give us the lollies they've brought us.
Ms Finnegan might think (and I might agree with her) that the gold standard model for the facial expression to be worn by sculptures of women of consequence is the moody half-scowl on the face of John Dowie's nearby Queen Elizabeth II (1988). She stands, her scowl-grimace frightening the magpies, on Queen's Terrace at Parliament House.
And moody facial expressions suggestive of serious-mindedness and of important things on the mind impart a respectful gravity to a sculpted face of a woman. Googling images of statues of Queen Elizabeth and of Queen Victoria, one never finds them depicted having a laugh, their sculptors knowing how a chortling face may suggest a frivolous mind.
Whatever one thinks of the statues of the Dames (and this columnist truly loves their warm, womanly, 1940s Women's Weekliness) the contrary Ms Finnegan surely has a point. There is more to the power of womankind than can be captured by mere effigies of women.
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
