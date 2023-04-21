Hats off to these bronzed Aussies

The cheery Dames' statues by contrast (and even though in actual life these were serious-minded and activist women) lack the same heft. The women look as if they may be enjoying something (perhaps their horoscopes) they have just read in the Women's Weekly. When one stands before them, they might be two merry aunties bustling up to us, their nephews and nieces, to open their handbags and give us the lollies they've brought us.