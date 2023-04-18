The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alleged rape victim gives evidence in Darrell Hudson's ACT Supreme Court trial

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darrell Hudson leaves court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Darrell Hudson leaves court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale

Alleged sexual acts were "physically impossible" for a "not very tall man" accused of raping a sex worker, a defence lawyer has suggested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.