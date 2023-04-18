The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 19, 1977

By Jess Hollingsworth
April 19 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on April 19, 1977.
On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on the exciting development of the first full-line Myer department store to be built in Belconnen.

