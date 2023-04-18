Times Past: April 19, 1977

On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on the exciting development of the first full-line Myer department store to be built in Belconnen.
The store was to employ more than 500 locals, would be three stories, cost $12 million and the store was to open in spring of 1978 when stage one would be completed.
The group chairman of the Myer Emporium Ltd, Mr Ken Steele said the Myer store would be his group's 50th in Australia.
Mr Staley told the conference the day before, "I, today, approved construction of that part of the centre which will contain the Myer store". The new Myer store would occupy 17,744 square metres - more than a third of the 41,500 square metres that was to be available in the mall.
Mr Steele said his group had decided in the past that it would not move to Canberra because its people had "Champagne ideas with only beer incomes". However, this view had changed when feasibility studies had been conducted on the Belconnen Mall's store prospects.
The Belconnen Mall store, which would be of medium range among the other Myer operations in Australia, provided the group with an opportunity to set up a "world-standard" facility in Canberra. It would be "on a scale not previously available in the ACT".
Myer was expected to "introduce the type of competition in the Canberra market which would be of great benefit to the Canberra consumer".
