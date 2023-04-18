The growth is being driven in large part by the nation's ageing population. The number of aged care recipients surged 3.5 per cent in the year to mid-2022 to reach 1.5 million and is expected to continue growing strongly. As at mid-2022, 4.4 million were aged 65 years or older and the number is predicted to increase by almost a third to 5.6 million in the next decade.

