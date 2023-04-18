This has never been clearer for me than in the period of transition between the Coalition and Labor governments. Last May, for example, the Coalition became critical of Labor overnight for not doing things they'd had 10 years to do themselves and had failed to address. Why? Presumably because the job of the "opposition" is to "oppose" government. It isn't about the issue. It's never about the issue. It's always about the person, or the party, and some inherent failing in them.