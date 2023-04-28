The Canberra Times
The Bell of the World by Gregory Day review - A clarion call to see the world beyond our walls

By Suzannah Marshall Macbeth
April 29 2023 - 12:00am
Author Gregory Day. Picture by Simon O'Dwyer
  • The Bell of the World, by Gregory Day. Transit Lounge, $32.99

Gregory Day's The Bell of the World is rich in nature writing, but for its central character, Sarah Hutchinson, the lines between nature and culture, between self and "the world", are fluid. It's the early 1900s, and Sarah's uncle's farm, Ngangahook, is surrounded by forest close to the Victorian coast. Now an easy journey by car, at that time it is an isolated, wild location. This world, and Sarah's engagement with it, is the beating heart of the novel.

