For Sarah, Ferny and others they connect with, like the naturalist Joe, this dichotomy is the source of disharmony in their souls. Ensconced within a homestead, the land viewed through glass has a "storybook air", the view "inflected with the fabrications of our culture". Sarah and Ferny are forever bringing objects from the outside in, modifying her piano and its sound with objects like kangaroo ribs, a piece of ironbark, fern fronds, a bridle hasp. Sarah begins to see that uniting these "two ways of being" might be the reason for her life. This is the case particularly through music, and just as often, through making no sound to allow the "bell of the world" to be heard.