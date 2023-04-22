Go with the flow in Mexico's Mayan canals

As I'm floating through the cool clear water, I can't help but wonder if the Mayans planned to build such a fun tourist experience.
I assume not. It's unlikely they ever envisaged their archaic creation would effectively become a natural water slide, that I would one day be swimming down a canal that they had carved between lakes, that a millennium after they transported goods along this waterway that boats would drop people like me at one end and let the currents sweep us down to the other.
But this is one of the joys of visiting the protected reserve of Sian Ka'an near the Mexican city of Tulum. Although it's the natural treasures that you mainly come to see, the little slices of ancient heritage are a reminder that you are not the first to discover its beauty.
The Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve stretches along 120 kilometres of coastline south of Tulum, along Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It reaches out into the sea, where manatees and turtles frolic amongst the coral formations of a barrier reef. And it goes deep inland into tropical forests and palm savannahs that hide jaguars, pumas, ocelots and tapirs. In total, the reserve is more than double the size of the ACT.
Within this vast variety of ecosystems, I choose to head to an area that straddles the dunes of the coast and the trees of the forest, where a patchwork of lagoons forms the perfect feeding ground for birds and the mangroves and marshes create the perfect breeding ground for them.
It's here that I can explore the biodiversity and interplay between the ecosystems that is one of the reasons Sian Ka'an has been listed as a natural World Heritage Site. And I see aspects of it as soon as I board a small boat with half a dozen other travellers to journey across one of the lagoons.
The water is a vibrant blue, with tones that change as we go out deeper. Lush green shrubs and trees grow right to the edge, reaching out to touch the mirror-like surface. And, with a beaming sky punctuated by scattered white clouds, it could be a watercolour painting where the composition of colours and lights are carefully arranged to be more compelling than just the elements themselves.
To cross through to another lagoon, we traverse a narrow canal that was cut by the Mayans centuries ago for their own ancient transportation needs. Looking down into the shallow water, I can see hundreds of small fish. Birds jump between trees and bushes, perhaps looking down at the same fish as me.
Crossing the water, we arrive at the start of another canal where the boat will drop us, a lifejacket around the waist to reduce the need to paddle, to be carried by the current. The cool water is refreshing after the strong Mexican sun, the silence away from the motor of the boat is relaxing, and the speed of the flow has an element of adventure.
But along with all of that, I realise being in the water with this perspective offers the opportunity to look more carefully at the environment. I can see the mangroves close-up, including the way they interact with the water and the other plants. I can even feel animals move near my feet, and the birds come closer without the boat to alarm them.
Even if the Mayans hadn't intended to create a tourist attraction, they did a pretty good job of it!
Back on shore, dry and off the boat, there's the opportunity to see more of the Mayan heritage at the ruins of a small city called Muyil. There are a couple of nicely restored temples and pyramids, evidence of what historians believe were about a thousand years of occupation on an important part of a trading route.
But these are just a little sweetener on top of a visit to Sian Ka'an, where the landscapes, the wildlife and the birdwatching are the highlights.
For people staying in Tulum (which has become a particularly popular tourism destination in recent years), a different archaeological site offers a much better insight into Mayan history. The Tulum ruins, set atop cliffs overlooking the beach on the edge of the modern urban centre, are astonishingly scenic. One of the last sites built by the Mayans, as droughts and conflicts pushed them towards the coast, it was still inhabited in the 16th century and is one of the best preserved of the civilisation's cities.
About two hours' drive away is the famous Mayan city of Chichen Itza, known for its large 30-metre-high pyramid that forms shadowy shapes on its stairs as the sun crosses the sky. It, along with the Tulum ruins, have become popular tourist attractions in this part of Mexico, presumably something the Mayans couldn't have foreseen when they built their ancient stone temples to worship the gods and perform sacrificial ceremonies begging for rain or sun.
In that sense, the canals of Sian Ka'an are no different to the ruins of the cities, they're just not as well known. But that's partly because they're not the main attraction. While you'll find plenty of heritage in the archaeological parks, floating through the ancient waterways of the biosphere reserve is also an expedition into one of the region's most significant natural sights - something not to be missed when you visit the region.
You can see more about visiting Sian Ka'an on Michael's Time Travel Turtle website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
