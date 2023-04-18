Police are puzzled by the mystery of a Canberra man who left food on his dining table and hasn't appeared to have touched bank accounts or a phone since he disappeared.
Bonython man Shane Watson, 33, has been seen or heard from since March 31.
Family grew concerned over a number of weeks when they hadn't heard from him. This was unusual because he would usually be in regular contact, ACT police said.
When police forensically searched his house on Sunday, April 16 they found it unsecured and with food left on the table, as if he had just walked outside and never come back.
Mr Watson hasn't accessed his bank accounts, does not appear to have access to a phone and is unlikely to use a car, Detective Acting Inspector Shane Mundie said.
"It was clear from the state of the residence that he had left [without any] planning," he said.
Police understand that Mr Watson had not had mental health issues in the past.
"No one's spoken to him or seen him in the last few weeks so we're not quite sure [about his mental state]," Detective Mundie said.
Family members have taken to social media appealing for assistance.
ACT police are wanting to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Mr Watson recently, or may know of his possible whereabouts.
Contact ACT Policing on 131 444.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
