The Canberra Times

ACT police seek help for mystery: Bonython man Shane Watson, 33, disappears without a trace

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Acting Inspector Shane Mundie said that police held concerns for the safety of missing Bonython man Shane Watson (inset). Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset supplied
Detective Acting Inspector Shane Mundie said that police held concerns for the safety of missing Bonython man Shane Watson (inset). Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset supplied

Police are puzzled by the mystery of a Canberra man who left food on his dining table and hasn't appeared to have touched bank accounts or a phone since he disappeared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.