The appointment of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as the opposition spokesperson for Indigenous Australians is calculated to up the ante in the Voice debate.
Senator Price, who was only elected last May, has rapidly emerged as one the most high profile Indigenous leaders in the country.
Her strong opposition to the Voice is well known. It is largely driven by her sincere belief the referendum won't do anything to immediately improve conditions for Indigenous women and children enduring poverty, domestic violence, and sexual assault and, as such, it is a distraction.
"What's happening is we're having this debate, which is taking away from the issues that are actually going on [on] the ground right now," she said last week. "The issues going on [on] the ground aren't being effectively dealt with because focus is on representation in Canberra."
Senator Price, a former deputy mayor of Alice Springs with first hand knowledge of the law and order and multi-generational disadvantage crisis in Indigenous communities and town camps, says there is no time to waste on the Voice.
While her Indigenous heritage, her gender, and her lived experience give the senator a degree of credibility other opponents of the Voice within the Coalition lack, her argument is predicated on the belief Australia can't "walk and chew gum" at the same time.
She, and other members of the LNP, have defined the Voice debate as a zero-sum game. The presumption is voters have to choose between doing something to improve conditions right now or waiting until after a Voice is legislated and then implemented.
That is clearly not the case. Nobody is suggesting support for those at risk of domestic violence and sexual assault within Indigenous communities should be put on hold.
Steps can, and are, being taken. Alcohol restrictions have been reintroduced in parts of the Northern Territory and Indigenous activists are pressing for the reintroduction of income management.
While Senator Price's strong previous opposition to the Voice is obviously seen as a plus by Peter Dutton he would be keenly aware she is not a Liberal even though her views are quite close to his own.
Will the senator put the argument the Voice is inherently undemocratic front and centre or will she focus on the "either or" line of attack?
With the senator on the record as saying "the Voice is dangerous, the Voice is divisive, and the Voice will have a huge cost and is unfair" it's possible that two pronged Coalition messaging has a good chance of cutting through.
Given there is considerable confusion about the reasons why the Liberals and Nationals are saying vote "No" if Senator Price keeps it simple and makes clarity a priority she will be very effective.
That said, it remains to be seen if the electorate has the time and the patience to follow a "we said, they said" debate about the minutiae of why Labor says "vote yes" and the LNP says "vote no".
A majority of Australians appear to have accepted the "if not now, when?" line pushed so strongly by Mr Albanese.
There seems to be broad agreement the referendum is a once in a generation opportunity to redress old wrongs, to give Indigenous Australians more autonomy and to grant them the constitutional recognition that was denied at the time of Federation.
While the simplicity of Labor's messaging gives it a clear advantage there is no denying that without bipartisan support there is a high risk the referendum will fail.
Senator Price's appointment has made the job of the "Yes" camp that much harder.
