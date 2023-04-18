The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Peter Dutton's reshuffle will heat up Voice debate

By The Canberra Times
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The appointment of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as the opposition spokesperson for Indigenous Australians is calculated to up the ante in the Voice debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.