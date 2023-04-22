Mark Topacio has done his share of soul searching in the 10 years since leaving the army.
He said a university degree led to a new career in IT that wasn't quite right, and there had been significant time spent overcoming the lingering impacts of his service.
Today, the Watson resident's happy place is in the greenhouse he built himself in the backyard using sustainable materials.
Through his new business, Jungle Joes, the army vet is providing education on soil health to people struggling to care for their plants, selling potting mix and inviting customers to share their experiences of mental health. The hope is to one day employ other veterans and give them the opportunity to experience the healing benefits of working with plants.
Mr Topacio said while he may have had to step away from a more traditional and lucrative career path, it's meant finally finding something that he enjoys.
"This is the first time I can truly say that," he said. "It's healing me at the same time."
Mr Topacio spent six years as an infantryman with the Australian Defence Force, which included a deployment to East Timor.
He said he sustained physical injuries from parachuting, which has meant bilateral feet and ankle reconstructions. There has also been knee, ears, shoulders and spine damage, he said.
Without wanting to pick at old wounds, Mr Topacio said a complex trauma history led him to a pretty dark place on his return to Canberra.
He speaks positively when recalling the support received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
There was also more comprehensive mental health support through Rehab Management, a service provider focused on individualised care for veterans.
Mr Topacio plans to use his business to create an environment that encourages people to speak openly about their own mental and physical health journeys.
Having grown up in a village in Indonesia, Mr Topacio said being in the nursery took him back to a more carefree time in his life.
"Being around plants or nature, it brings me a sense of peace and happiness," he said.
"I will say happiness because it reminds me of my childhood."
With Anzac Day approaching, Mr Topacio said there was a "mixed bag" of emotions when it came to reflecting on his time in the Defence Force.
"I feel grateful for the experience because it helped me shape my character, the character in which I'm now applying my work ethic for not giving up," he said.
"This career or this business, it's actually healing me."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
