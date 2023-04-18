Canberrans will be granted access to data from leading consumer advocacy group to help them pick electric appliances for their homes as part of the government's efforts to shift households from gas by 2045.
The ACT government has signed a $39,000, two-year contract with CHOICE, which independently tests consumer products, to give free access to territory residents to information on how to best transition their homes to electric appliances.
The tool, hosted on an ACT government website, allows Canberra residents to tailor advice to their type of property and appliance need.
Emissions Reduction and Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said the partnership with CHOICE was a nation-leading project.
"This tool provides Canberrans with access to free, independent advice from CHOICE, which usually sits behind a paywall, to help households choose the best energy efficient options to replace old or broken gas appliances," Mr Rattenbury said.
"The tool only takes 10 minutes and tailors advice to each households needs and budget. It also provides an upfront estimate of how much you can save on energy bills if you change to all electric."
The tool would help homeowners identify when appliances will need to be replaced, provide advice on the newest energy efficient electric appliances, provide cost estimates for upgrades and estimate cost and emissions savings, the government said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Mr Rattenbury said an average household of four people, living in a typical Canberra home built before 1996 with all gas appliances, could save $2500 annually on their energy bills if they switched to electric appliances.
"We recognise that there is an upfront cost to transitioning. The tool will help Canberrans plan when they intend to replace appliances, identify the right appliances for their needs, and help them identify saving benefits as a result of their changes," Mr Rattenbury said.
"Over the next 20 years, we are asking Canberrans to make their next choice electric. These steps do not all need to be taken at once, and there is no immediate rush - consumers can replace appliances at a time that is right for them."
CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said the organisation was pleased to support the ACT government-developed tool by recommending appliances that had performed well in CHOICE's tests.
"For over 60 years, we have been helping people choose the best products for their needs. When it comes to choosing the best appliance for home heating, hot water and cooking, electric appliances are almost always a better choice. Besides having less impact on the environment, they are usually cheaper over the long term and come without the health risks that arise from burning gas indoors," Mr Kirkland said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.