Women's Economic Equality Taskforce calls on Katy Gallagher to scrap ParentsNext and childcare activity test, as part of federal budget advice

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 19 2023 - 5:30am
Chair of the Women's Economic Equality Taskforce Sam Mostyn and the Minister for Women Katy Gallagher. Picture by James Croucher
The advisory group tasked with improving women's economic equality has called for a policy overhaul in the upcoming federal budget, including bolstering social welfare, extending superannuation entitlements and a pay rise for childcare and aged care workers.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

