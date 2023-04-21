Through the patronage of her friend, Duke Fulco Tosti di Valminuta, Ohlfsen was entrusted with the design for a war memorial at the naval base of Formia, which was later reported to be "the only public work to be put up in Europe by a woman and the only war memorial to be executed in Italy by a foreigner". She began the work on the memorial in 1923 and it was dedicated on July 18, 1926. Though she received no payment, the memorial was one of her most important commissions, its central figure representing beauty, youth, strength and sacrifice. She was given the Freedom of the City and was deeply moved when the "peasant women and children came down from the hills to search for the names of their dead on the base of the statue, and to strew flowers upon its steps".