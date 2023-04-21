In a letter to his daughter, Ethel, in 1912, Scrivener wrote: "We have quite a number of visitors who do not call at the house. Mother meets them, sometimes lectures them severely on the evils of neglecting to note the difference between meum and thine [mine and yours], they usually concurring, leaving with a handsome supply of fruit and no doubt in the solitude of their humpies, stirred by the operation of unripe plums, they register vows never again to trespass upon another's property - unless the fruit is ripe."