Australians will be encouraged to switch their old petrol or diesel vehicles for electric vehicles under a new National Electric Vehicle Strategy being introduced by the federal government.
The Albanese government has unveiled the new strategy which will include new fuel efficiency standards to incentivise car manufacturers to import more EVs into Australia.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched the plan in Canberra on Tuesday alongside Transport Minister Catherine King.
Mr Bowen said Australia and Russia were the only two developed countries without fuel efficiency standards, and the new strategy would increase the selection of new EV models and reduce the upfront purchase price.
"This is an important step. This is ultimately all about giving Australians better choices, better choices of cars, which are better for the climate, and better to drive and more cost efficient," Mr Bowen said.
"Fuel efficiency standards would require more affordable electric vehicles to be sent to Australia or other countries."
Mr Bowen said switching to an EV could save drivers $2000 a year at the pump, with the average EV costing about $400 a year to charge.
However, Mr Bowen stressed that the new strategy will only apply to new cars, and will not penalise drivers of older petrol or diesel cars, but will instead incentivise drivers to make the change.
He said the lack of policy was "long overdue" and the federal government was aiming to introduce legislation for a national fuel standards towards the end of the year after further public consultation.
A lack of fuel efficiency standards has meant Australia has been a dumping ground for older, more inefficient vehicles, as manufacturers were encouraged to export new EVs to countries with efficiency standards.
It means that the average new car sold in Australia uses 40 per cent more fuel than in the European Union, where EV sales accounted for 17 per cent of the market share in 2022.
Transport accounts for 10 per cent of Australia's emissions, and the federal government hopes for the new strategy to help meet its 2030 climate targets.
According to the strategy, EVs accounted for 3.8 per cent of all new of car sales in Australia last year, but the demand is steadily growing with demand outstripping supply.
The federal government had already cut EV import tariffs through an electric car discount to help reduce prices and increase the range of new mid range EVs coming into the country.
The strategy is also looking at a national EV charging map in conjunction with the states and territories, with the government already rolling out a plan in partnership with NRMA to install 117 EV chargers on major highways at 150 kilometre intervals.
Meanwhile, the ACT launched its Zero Emissions Vehicles Strategy last year which includes 80 to 90 per cent zero-emissions vehicle targets by 2030.
The ACT is also installing 180 chargers by 2025 and providing grants to install charging points in multi-unit buildings.
The federal government does not have any specific EV targets for the domestic fleet but is aiming to switch 75 per cent of its its Commonwealth fleet to low emissions vehicles by 2025.
This will also help contribute towards the second hand markets as the cars are upgraded over time.
Ms King said the demand for electric vehicles has been substantially increasing but the problem was the ability to meet supply.
She said there was a voluntary fuel efficiency code, but some car dealers had been calling for a mandatory fuel efficiency standard to help increase supply.
"What fuel efficiency standards don't do is they don't mandate that you have to get rid of your you don't mandate that you have to get rid of your diesel car," she said,
"They don't mandate the sort of car that you have. What they do is they provide an incentive for car manufacturers to send their latest and cleanest vehicles here in Australia."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.