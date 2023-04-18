The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Transport Canberra and police are shutting the Federal Highway Antill Street roundabout for about 30 minutes

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The trailer on its side at the Antill Street roundabout. Picture by Peter Brewer
The trailer on its side at the Antill Street roundabout. Picture by Peter Brewer

The Antill Street and Federal Highway roundabout will be shut to all traffic from 2pm as a heavy tow operator works to right the toppled semi-trailer at the intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.