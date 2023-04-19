The Canberra Times
Nikolai Topor-Stanley announces A-League Men's retirement from Western United

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 10:30am
Nikolai Topor-Stanley is one of the most-capped players in A-League Men's history. Picture Getty Images
Nikolai Topor-Stanley has called time on his soccer career, announces his retirement after almost 20 years of serves and almost 400 games in the A-League Men's competition.

