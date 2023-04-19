Nikolai Topor-Stanley has called time on his soccer career, announces his retirement after almost 20 years of serves and almost 400 games in the A-League Men's competition.
The Australian soccer journeyman will finish his career at the end of this season and there is still hope he will be able to go out with a grand final win after Western United forced its way back into the play-off mix.
Topor-Stanley, 38, started his professional career with Sydney FC in 2006 and has since played for Perth, Newcastle, the Western Sydney Wanderers and now Western United over a glittering career, which also includes four Socceroos caps and a 2008 Olympic Games appearance.
He has played in four A-League Men's grand finals, but wasn't able to lift the trophy until United clinched the title last year. Even then, he was sidelined by a foot injury.
He has played 379 games in the competition, one behind all-time record holder Leigh Broxham. And to give Topor-Stanley a chance to go out on a high, United needs to win its last two games to play in the finals.
"I'm immensely proud and grateful for the life football has given me. It's allowed me to travel the world, given me perspective, allowed me to develop character I never knew possible, and most importantly led me to meet my wife and have a family," he said.
"I've come to terms with retirement as it's something that I've been contemplating for a few months now, so I'm at peace with my decision.
"It would be remiss of me to not acknowledge all the people that I've encountered that have helped me become the man I am today. To all of you, thank you."
Western United general manager of football Mal Impiombato praised Topor-Stanley for the still being able to have an impact on and off the field as a 38-year-old.
"Nikolai will go down as a legend of Australian football and it is a bittersweet moment to see him step away from the game," he said.
"Having achieved so much in his career, Nikolai was an outstanding addition to our playing group and was a vital part of the squad that won the A-League Men Championship last season.
"His longevity and consistent success is something to be celebrated, and I'm sure all of his former clubs, old teammates and rivals will recognise the special contribution that he has made to our game.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
