Nikolai Topor-Stanley nonchantly pulled a piece of paper out of his pocket and tried to sum up 17 years and 379 games in less than two minutes.
He did it in the Topor-Stanley way. Dependable, unflappable, determined and self deprecating, calling time on his A-League Men's career but at the same time urging his teammates in the room to make sure they all finish the year on a high in the coming weeks.
The Canberra soccer journeyman announced his retirement in front of a packed room on Wednesday, confident he was at peace with the decision and the time was right to walk away after almost 20 years.
The 38-year-old played his first game in the A-League in 2006 after leaving the capital to chase a professional career and he's now the second-most player in the competition's history.
He joked that along the way he's had "more clubs than Tiger Woods", but he's also left a lasting impression wherever he's gone as a captain and reliable defender who has tasted success at almost every team he's played for.
"I just felt the time was right," Topor-Stanley said. "I wanted to go out on my terms and I wanted to be remembered as a useful addition to a squad.
"It has to end some time and I felt this is the right time to move on to a new aspect of my life with my family.
"I've come to terms with retirement as it's something I've been contemplating for a while now, so I'm at peace with my decision."
Topor-Stanley's 17-year, five-club will career will could finish as early as the end of the month, with defending champions Western United fighting to stay in the race to the finals in the last two games of the regular season.
The dream is to go out on the best possible note - another title.
Topor-Stanley, though, knows better than most that fairytales are hard to come by. In his career, which has taken him from Sydney FC to Perth, Newcastle, Western Sydney and now Western United, he has had five chances to taste grand final glory.
On four of those occasions he has walked away heartbroken. Last year he got to celebrate, but only after a foot injury robbed him of a chance to actually play in the decider.
This season, Western United need to beat Melbourne City and Perth just to stay in the play-off race.
"We still have a chance to continue writing history for this club and we won't give up until that last whistle goes," Topor-Stanley said.
"I'm looking forward to that challenge and having a send off, and being given an opportunity to do that because not everyone gets that.
"Even though we've made it very difficult for ourselves, it's not out of the realms of possibility. It's a chance to write history."
Western United coach and Socceroos legend John Aloisi heaped praise on Topor-Stanley for helping to build the club's culture, while general manager of football Mal Impiombato described him as "a legend of Australian football".
"It is a bittersweet moment to see him step away from the game," Impiombato said.
"Having achieved so much in his career, Nikolai was an outstanding addition to our playing group and was a vital part of the squad that won the A-League Men championship last season.
"His longevity and consistent success is something to be celebrated, and I'm sure all of his former clubs, old teammates and rivals will recognise the special contribution that he has made to our game."
But the end of Topor-Stanley's career might be the start of a new journey. Canberra will be granted a licence to join the A-League Men's competition next year if it can find financial backers, and Topor-Stanley has rocketed into contention as a head coach or assistant coach candidate.
The four-time Socceroo and Beijing Olympian played for Woden-Weston FC and Tuggeranong United as a junior before linking with Canberra Olympic.
"I'll still be involved in football in some way or another, it's been my life and I'll be forever connected to it," Topor-Stanley said.
"There are plenty of moments in my career if I could go back and undo what I did, or act differently, I would. But I don't regret it, because those are the moments of learning. The moments of growth. And through that and realising I had to be better is what led me to where I am today."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
