The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders become the NRLW family club with next three signings

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders NRLW signing Tommaya Kelly-Sines scored the match-winning try in last year's NRLW All Stars game. Picture Getty Images
Raiders NRLW signing Tommaya Kelly-Sines scored the match-winning try in last year's NRLW All Stars game. Picture Getty Images

The Canberra Raiders' NRLW side's quickly becoming the family club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.