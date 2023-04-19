The Canberra Raiders' NRLW side's quickly becoming the family club.
Both Chante Temara and Felice Quinlan have joined their sisters Zahara and Ash respectively by signing for the inaugural Green Machine.
Plus they'e also landed Indigenous All Star Tommaya Kelly-Sines, who scored the match-winning try in last year's NRLW All Stars game against the Maoris.
She played for Parramatta in their inaugural NRLW season in 2021 and was part of the NSW City squad that won the 2019 women's national championships, having switched over from netball.
"I'm really excited. I've never been down to these ways before. I think it's the start that I needed so I'm really looking forward to it," Kelly-Sines said.
"It's good to have a club down this way for the girls here. I know a lot of them travel up to Sydney to play.
"To give the local girls down here a crack at NRLW is so exciting and I hope now that the pathways are here, all the girls will come along and we get more local girls coming in as well so I'm excited for that."
Temara's signing comes after her sister and Jillaroo Zehara's.
She was part of the Brisbane Broncos squad that won the 2020 NRLW premiership before spending the past two seasons with the Sydney Roosters.
The 21-year-old was part of the inaugural Queensland under-18s to play against NSW in 2019 and was part of the Maroons' wider squad for last year's State of Origin match at Canberra Stadium.
"I'm really looking forward to being part of the first Raiders women's team and to see what we can do," Temara said.
"I've heard a lot of good things about the Raiders from other people. Darrin really sold it to me because he gave me a lot of confidence as a player."
It's centre Quinlan's first NRLW contract, having played for the Burleigh Bears in the QRL Premiership.
"It is really exciting to be a part of the first ever Raiders NRLW team and I'm just so excited to get down there and play," Quinlan said.
"This is something that I've hoped for about two years now, I didn't think I'd get the opportunity so soon but I can't wait.
"Being able to be a foundation player is pretty special and something rare."
More to come.
April 29: Canberra Raiders v Redcliffe Dolphins at Wagga Wagga, 3pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
