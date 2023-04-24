The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Last words of Lance Corporal Shannon "Mac" McAliney, only Australian solider to die in Somalia, learned 30 years on

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 25 2023 - 9:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Tell my mum I love her," were the last words spoken by Lance Corporal Shannon "Mac" McAliney, the only Australian soldier to die in the peacekeeping deployment to Somalia exactly thirty years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.