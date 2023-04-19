Fuel efficiency standards to help drive EV uptake

The ACT government has welcomed the federal government's new National Electric Vehicle Strategy which includes fuel efficiency standards to drive the uptake and supply of more EVs being brought into Australia.
The draft strategy aims to expand the availability and choice of EVs in Australia, reduce costs and emissions, increase charging infrastructure and encourage domestic manufacturing and recycling opportunities.
Fuel efficiency standards will set emissions targets for new cars, which could include a credit or penalty system for manufacturers.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said his government had been consistently advocating for better emissions standards to increase the diversity and push down the price of electric vehicles on the market.
"Today's commitment to a more stringent emissions standard provides vehicle manufacturers with the incentive needed to deliver more electric vehicle models to Australia, including more affordable options," Mr Barr said.
"With today's commitments, the ACT government looks forward to seeing the growth in the affordable EV market that we need to achieve net zero."
The federal government opened up its new EV strategy for a six week public consultation period to help usher-in long-awaited national fuel efficiency standards for new Australian cars.
It means that car manufacturers will be encouraged to import more EVs into Australia, which traditionally has been a dumping ground for inefficient vehicles due to the lack of any fuel standards.
So far, Australia and Russia are the only two developed countries without fuel efficiency standards, meaning that manufacturers have been encouraged to export EVs into those countries with efficiency measures.
According to the strategy, switching to an EV could save Australian drivers $2000 a year at the pump, with the average EV costing about $400 a year to charge.
However, the new standards would only apply to new cars, and will not penalise drivers of older petrol or diesel cars.
The average new car sold in Australia uses 40 per cent more fuel than in the European Union, where EV sales accounted for 17 per cent of the market share in 2022.
EVs accounted for 3.8 per cent of all new of car sales in Australia last year, but the demand is steadily growing with demand outstripping supply.
The federal government had already cut import tariffs through an electric car discount to help reduce prices and increase the range of new mid range EVs coming into the country.
The strategy is also looking at a national EV charging map in conjunction with the states and territories, with the government already rolling out a plan in partnership with NRMA to install 117 EV chargers on major highways at 150 kilometre intervals.
The ACT launched its Zero Emissions Vehicles Strategy last year which includes 80 to 90 per cent zero-emissions vehicle targets by 2030.
The ACT is also installing 180 chargers by 2025 and providing grants to install charging points in multi-unit buildings.
Mr Barr said these measures meant that now one-in-five new registrations in the ACT were zero emissions vehicles.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen launched the strategy in Canberra on Tuesday alongside Transport Minister Catherine King, with the federal government aiming to introduce legislation for a national fuel standard towards the end of the year.
Ms King said Australia was "decades behind" introducing a policy while demand for electric vehicles has been substantially increasing.
"What fuel efficiency standards don't do is they don't mandate that you have to get rid of your you don't mandate that you have to get rid of your diesel car," she said.
"They don't mandate the sort of car that you have. What they do is they provide an incentive for car manufacturers to send their latest and cleanest vehicles here in Australia."
Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said the United States had introduced similar measures in the mid-1970s, and now was the time for Australia to "go fast" get these standards legislated.
Mr Jafari said in some cases there were 30,000 people on the list to purchase one of 700 vehicles arriving into the country.
"So the greatest thing that we can do to triple triple or quadruple the number of electric vehicle sales in Australia is just to make those EVs available for people who already want to buy this," Mr Jafari said
"That's our lowest hanging fruit. Really, our urging here is for the federal government to introduce these standards, and to get it right and do it quickly."
Peak motoring body the Australian Australian Automobile Association also welcomed the move, but it warned the government to be wary about reduced revenue it collected from the fuel excise.
AAA managing director Michael Bradley said the government should introduce an EV and zero emission vehicle tax system, but initially at a discounted rate to avoid disincentivising the take-up.
"Roads don't build themselves. It is critical that the transition to low and zero emissions technology includes a serious plan to secure solid funding streams for road construction and maintenance into the future," Mr Bradley said.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
