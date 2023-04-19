The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Climate activists John Wurcker, Nicholas Abel, Katherine Kelly, Anna Molan, Catherine Adams plead not guilty

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 19 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Molan speaks to a small crowd of supporters outside court on Wednesday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Anna Molan speaks to a small crowd of supporters outside court on Wednesday. Picture by Tim Piccione

Five activists who claim they glued themselves to a Civic building in a protest blockade have maintained their innocence and will take their climate fight to a hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.