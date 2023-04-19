Here's a staggering statistic from America. About 7 per cent of American adults identify as being LGBT. But if you focus specifically on Gen Z adults - those born between 1997 and 2004 - the number of people identifying as LGBT blows out to a whopping 22 per cent.
Let that sink in for a moment. More than a fifth of all Gen Z adults identify as LGBT.
Of that 22 per cent, about 13 per cent identify as being bisexual, 3 per cent identify as being gay, 2 per cent identify as being lesbian, 2 per cent identify as being trans and 2 per cent identify as '"other".
The numbers are striking when compared to other generations. Only 2 per cent of Nation Builders and 3 per cent of Baby Boomers and Gen X identify as LGBT. Only 12 per cent of millennials identify as LGBT.
On the one hand, it's a wonderful thing that so many people now feel free to be themselves. On the other hand, it's a heartbreaking insight into how many people from previous generations couldn't be themselves.
It raises a critical question: what do these statistics look like in Australia?
The short answer is: we have no idea. And this is a big problem.
Australia has very little data on the LGBTQIA+ community. The community is left out of official statistics like the census and is largely ignored by our statistical agencies.
The data that does exist is patchy. It often comes from small surveys at particular points in time and in particular locations or is limited to particular topics like mental or physical health.
We are in the dark when it comes to how many people identify as LGBTQIA+, where they live and how they are faring in life. This is a big problem.
The result is that we are in the dark when it comes to how many people identify as LGBTQIA+, where they live and how they are faring in life.
This is a big problem.
It's a problem because, if America's statistics are anything to go by, the LGBTQIA+ community is a lot bigger than most people think. And if the community is bigger than we think, then so are the challenges faced by that community, meaning more services and supports are needed.
To see the problems being caused by a lack of LGBTQIA+ data, look no further than the debates among policymakers on whether kids who identify as being trans should be able to access medications such as puberty blockers.
On the one hand, policymakers are warned that children are at risk of suicide if they don't receive the gender-affirming supports they need.
On the other hand, policymakers are told about people who regret the permanent consequences of transitioning and lament the doctors who allowed them to do it.
It's a tough situation for policymakers, to say nothing of the people who are trans themselves and their families. But it is a situation which is made unnecessarily more difficult by a lack of data.
Imagine for a moment that we had questions in the census on gender and sexuality and had a longitudinal dataset on people who are trans in Australia, meaning that we collected lots of data on these people years ago and check-in with them periodically to collect more data over time on their characteristics and how they are faring in life.
If we had this data, we would know how many people are trans in Australia. We would know how many people have sought or who are seeking gender-affirming treatments, what their mental and physical health is like and how their mental and physical health is impacted by access to gender affirming treatments.
We'd know who is at risk of serious harm, the predictors of that risk and where to target life-saving services.
Sadly, we have none of this. And the results are plain to see. Not only are policymakers struggling to make life-and-death decisions with limited information, there is a growing number of grotesque politicians who are actively using this fog of uncertainty to whip up transphobic fear campaigns.
These transphobic fear campaigns thrive on the uncertainty created by having insufficient data. Having more LGBTQIA+ data would remove the uncertainty that makes decision-making difficult and would remove the uncertainty that allows unethical politicians to win votes by attacking vulnerable children.
So, what data do we have in Australia?
The latest census found that 1.4 per cent of couples were same-sex couples. But this is a woefully inadequate measure of the LGBTQIA+ community. It excludes couples who aren't living together, people who are single and people who bisexual and living in opposite-sex relationships.
READ MORE:
The ABS General Social Survey in 2020 reported that 4 per cent of Australians identify as being lesbian, gay or bisexual. But this excluded people who are trans and people who don't identify with these categories, such as "queer", "pansexual" or "asexual". Unsurprisingly, it suggests the LGBTQIA+ community is far smaller in Australia than comparable countries.
Other surveys by the Kirby Institute, Equality Australia, Rainbow Health Australia, Aurora, GiveOUT and others have provided important data.
But these surveys are typically one-offs at a particular point in time or limited to particular topics.
There's an old saying that you can't fix what you don't measure.
Nowhere is this truer than the LGBTQIA+ community.
We know that challenges around sexuality and gender are major drivers of Australia's appallingly high youth suicide rate. If we want to get this rate down, we best start measuring its causes.
Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.
Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.