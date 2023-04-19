The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Adam Triggs | Exclusion of LGBTQIA+ stats in censuses and other counts is causing harm

Adam Triggs
By Adam Triggs
April 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Here's a staggering statistic from America. About 7 per cent of American adults identify as being LGBT. But if you focus specifically on Gen Z adults - those born between 1997 and 2004 - the number of people identifying as LGBT blows out to a whopping 22 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Triggs

Adam Triggs

Columnist

Adam Triggs is a director within Accenture Strategy, a visiting fellow at the Crawford School at the Australian National University, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution, and a fellow at Macquarie University's E61 institute. He writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.