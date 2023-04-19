Sporting players and leaders will undoubtedly participate in the campaigns, and many will back the Voice. They should feel free to do so on both sides of the debate. Most of them will be on the "Yes" side, given known Indigenous attitudes to the Voice, but some may not be. Seven major sporting codes, including the AFL, have already discussed launching a combined statement of support. As role models, the players possess a unique connection with millions of followers, including young people, and could be influential, especially as the vote will closely follow the football finals.