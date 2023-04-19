The Canberra Times
John Warhurst | Why is racism in sport still a 'sports' issue?

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
April 20 2023 - 5:30am
The Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum makes the front pages and the opinion pages, while racism in sport is relegated to the sports pages at the back.

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

